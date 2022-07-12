A LOT OF NOISE ABOUT PIZZA Comes to Tampere in September

Finland's first pizzeria is established in Hamina in the summer of 1961. An exotic Neapolitan pie divides the sleepy town in two. Women like it, but men know the truth as always: It will not succeed. Finns don't eat pizza!

When the women go to an Italian restaurant at the end of a girls' night, the scandal is ready. The jealousy of the Finnish boys boils over and soon there is a lot of noise about pizza in the air.

Before the grande finale, there's time to talk, throw insults and engagement rings, break up, fall in love again and roll a lot of pizzas. The Italian temperament in the Mediterranean style emerges from the stubborn Finns. Misunderstandings cannot be avoided and the last word will be said many times.

A lot of noise about pizza is a mouth-watering comedy about resistance to change and the new national dish of our country. It's a breathless hassle. Endless lip service, slapstick, puns, slurs and hysterical nonsense. That's also where we get an Italian kiss and pull a cheeky cheek stick with a pizza shovel.

Performances run 9 September - 29 December 2022.