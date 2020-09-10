The N.C. Folk Festival Moves Online

Local and regional musicians will still be able to perform in the annual festival in a virtual setting from September 11 to September 13.

The N.C. Folk Festival, a congregation of folk musicians and bands, is moving online this year due to the current global health crisis, reports Greensboro News and Record.



The North Carolina Folk Festival (est. 2018) succeeded the National Folk Festival that was in residency for three years in Greensboro, N.C. from 2015 - 2017. Our organization is rooted in the ethos of inclusivity that created the National Folk Festival in 1934 as one of our nation's first multicultural celebrations to present the arts of many nations, races, and languages on the same stage on an equal footing.

