Summer Reopening Planned for North Carolina AMC Theatres

Jun. 11, 2020  

AMC will welcome guests back as soon as it is safe and allowed under health and social distancing guidelines, according to the North Carolina Patch.

The Charlotte metro alone has five AMC Theatres.

The theater company added that it expects to be "fully open globally in July," although it did not provide specific dates.

The upcoming releases of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and Disney's "Mulan" in July aim to welcome back customers into the North Carolina theatres.

Learn more about the reopenings and where to find the nearest theatre at The Patch.


