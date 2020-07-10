Cape Fear Regional Theatre to Present PUFFS

Cape Fear Regional Theatre will premiere Puffs in August as part of their summer theatre camp series, the theatre announced on their Instagram.

The performances are a part of CFRTeen's summer camp and will premiere on August 14 and 15 at 7:00pm at local brewery Dirtbag Ales.

Dirtbag Ales can be found 5435 Corporation Drive in Hope Mills, North Carolina.

To buy tickets, visit their site HERE.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to Wizard School. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of The Puffs... who just happened to be there too. This is a play for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic is a Potter inspired comedy for anyone who has ever felt like a secondary character in someone else's story. The play gives you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three new heroes just trying to make it through magic school.

CFRT features a three-story complex with a 300-seat main stage and contracts actors, writers, and designers from throughout the country. CFRT's six-show main stage season and robust education and outreach programs serve over 49,000 audience members a year from all ages and varying socioeconomic and ethnic backgrounds including nearly 15,000 students from around the region. CFRT is grateful for the community support from which it was born and still blooms.

