Cameo Art House Theatre Offers Streaming Movies for Labor Day

Looking for something to do this Labor Day that is safe and socially distant? The Fayetteville Observer reports that the Cameo Art House Theatre is providing patrons an escape into the world of movies online.

Streamable films can be found on their website, cameoarthouse.com. Past films have included The Bay of Silence and Jazz on a Summer's Day.

Patrons can also support the theatre on Fridays and Saturdays for "Corn on the Curb," when the theatre sells concessions to take home such as popcorn, candy, wine, and beer.

The CAMEO has screened hundreds of art, independent, foreign and classic films. The theatre is the site of numerous fundraisers, parties, most notably their annual Academy Awards Celebration to benefit local non-profits.

