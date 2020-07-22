Arts Live Theatre Launches Online Programming Including Classes, Online Productions, Variety Shows, and More!

Arts Live Theatre onsite classes and rehearsals have moved online. The company is now offering classes, Living Room Theatre, online productions and variety shows, and much more!

Learn more about the theatre's classes, that have launched as of July 20, here!

Living Room Theatre

Arts Live Theatre's Living Room Theatre brings theatre to you! Produced via Zoom, LRT is a series of recorded readings for plays starring young artists like you and enjoyed by all ages. Produced bi-weekly, Living Room Theatre is a terrific opportunity for actors to continue working on their craft while creating a piece of theatre to be shared on social media and on the Arts Live Theatre YouTube channel. Click here to find out how to get involved!

Curtain Up!

Arts Live Theatre's Curtain Up! is a weekly show which includes fun at home projects, interviews, trivia, young artist submissions and Arts Live news! Available for viewing on the Arts Live Theatre YouTube Channel, Curtain Up! would love for YOU to to involved!

Submit a 90 second video of you singing, dancing, acting - anything creative, and the theatre will feature YOU on an upcoming episode! Email video in MP4 or MOV. format to virtualalt2020@gmail.com.

Learn more about these and other virtual offerings at artslivetheatre.com.

