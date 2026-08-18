TIME OUT! Will Come to Fargo in November

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Time Out! will come to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre in November. This FMCT Mainstage Play will run November 6 & 7, 2026 at 7:30 p.m., and November 8, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets on sale to the public October 2026

Time Out! is a hilarious comedy that blends football and Shakespeare. When the local high school’s football coach is unexpectedly put in charge of directing Romeo and Juliet, chaos takes center stage. Unable to resist coaching from the sidelines, the coach repeatedly calls “Time Out!” during the performance to give notes, change plays, and try to keep the actors on track.

As the worlds of Friday night football and classic theater collide, the result is a fast-paced, family-friendly comedy filled with misunderstandings, surprises, and plenty of laughs.

Since 1946, Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) has provided a wide range of performance and education opportunities to the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo area and surrounding communities. FMCT is the longest-running community arts organization in the Red River Valley Region of Minnesota and North Dakota.

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