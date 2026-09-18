Chuck Suchy in Concert Will Come to A Center for the Arts in October
The performance is on Friday, October 16, 2026.
A Center for the Arts will present Chuck Suchy in concert on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. in North Dakota.
Singer/songwriter Chuck Suchy is a working North Dakota farmer whose original universally-themed songs and stories have earned him broad acclaim and esteemed venues including Garrison Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion, the Smithsonian Folklife Festival and many other major music festivals across North America.
The late Rod Kennedy, founder of the famed Kerrville (TX) Folk Festival, called Suchy “One of the great American songwriters.” Folk music magazine, Dirty Linen says of Suchy: “Ya gotta love this guy! He writes a great song, plays solid guitar, sings with rare confidence and lives his material!”
In 2015 he was awarded the North Dakota Governor’s Award for the Arts. The 69th ND Legislative Assembly named him the North Dakota State Troubadour in 2025, and his original song "Dancing Dakota" was named the official North Dakota state waltz. He was inducted into the North Dakota Music Hall Of Fame in September 2025.
This will be an intimate On-Stage Concert Setting. All audience members will be seated on the stage. (Limited to 60)
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