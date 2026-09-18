Chuck Suchy in Concert Will Come to A Center for the Arts in October

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A Center for the Arts will present Chuck Suchy in concert on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. in North Dakota.

Singer/songwriter Chuck Suchy is a working North Dakota farmer whose original universally-themed songs and stories have earned him broad acclaim and esteemed venues including Garrison Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion, the Smithsonian Folklife Festival and many other major music festivals across North America.

The late Rod Kennedy, founder of the famed Kerrville (TX) Folk Festival, called Suchy “One of the great American songwriters.” Folk music magazine, Dirty Linen says of Suchy: “Ya gotta love this guy! He writes a great song, plays solid guitar, sings with rare confidence and lives his material!”

In 2015 he was awarded the North Dakota Governor’s Award for the Arts. The 69th ND Legislative Assembly named him the North Dakota State Troubadour in 2025, and his original song "Dancing Dakota" was named the official North Dakota state waltz. He was inducted into the North Dakota Music Hall Of Fame in September 2025.

This will be an intimate On-Stage Concert Setting. All audience members will be seated on the stage. (Limited to 60)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 12 Hrs 32 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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