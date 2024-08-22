News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE WINTER WONDERETTES Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in December

Performances will run December 5-22, 2024.

By: Aug. 22, 2024
THE WINTER WONDERETTES Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in December
The Winter Wonderettes is coming to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in December.

The Wonderettes are back! This seasonal celebration finds the girls entertaining at the annual Harper’s Hardware Holiday Party. When Santa turns up missing, the girls use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the holiday party!

Featuring great ’60s versions of holiday classics such as “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Run, Rudolph, Run,” and “Winter Wonderland,” the result is, of course, marvelous!

Performances will run December 5-22, 2024.




