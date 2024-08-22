THE WINTER WONDERETTES Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Winter Wonderettes is coming to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in December.

The Wonderettes are back! This seasonal celebration finds the girls entertaining at the annual Harper’s Hardware Holiday Party. When Santa turns up missing, the girls use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the holiday party!

Featuring great ’60s versions of holiday classics such as “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Run, Rudolph, Run,” and “Winter Wonderland,” the result is, of course, marvelous!

Performances will run December 5-22, 2024.

