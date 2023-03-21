Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: MURDER GONE WRONG At Harwood Prairie Playhouse

Review: MURDER GONE WRONG At Harwood Prairie Playhouse

An Alfred Hitchcock Spoof by David Lassig

Mar. 21, 2023  
Review: MURDER GONE WRONG At Harwood Prairie Playhouse

Harwood Prairie Playhouse presents: Murder Gone Wrong

The super talented team of David Lassig (Playwright/Director) and Shanara Lassig (Director) are back once again to get us all laughing out loud. They are joined by HPP veteran Rick Mangahas as Stage Manager. For this year new original production we get Murder Gone Wrong: An Alfred Hitchcock Spoof. If you have ever seen one of David's original shows before then you know you are in for a treat. They assembled a phenomenal cast who all bring their best.

Basically the show is about a crazy woman who can't accept that her ex-boyfriend/fiance is with someone else so she hires someone to kill him. Then you factor in murphys law and you are in for non-stop laughter throughout.

You mix in a wild cast of characters that each play their part and the audience is kept on their toes. Did I mention the laughter?

Daniel Damico as Ned is such a talent. Over the years I have watched Daniel share his talent with the community, not only on stage but also as a director. From the first time I saw him many years ago in Forever Plaid at FMCT, to his amazing performance in A Few Good Men just last year, he never disappoints. He really gets to show off his comedic timing here and does it with ease.

Emma Beyer as Stella is absolutely wonderful (Who was also in A Few Good Men). Her and Daniel work so well together and she also has some great comedy chops. I also have to mention how well she worked with Jack (Tony)... Their scenes were some of the funniest of the show.

Speaking of Tony, Jack Chudy easily had my favorite character of the production. I literally laughed every time his character was part of a scene. Let's just say that the show would not be the same without him.

Sara Ervin as Margot played the bitter (maybe a little crazy) ex-girlfriend so well She is a veteran of HPP and it's always a joy to see her on stage again. Although she wasn't on stage as much as the others, she made each moment memorable.

Dawn Thompson and Linda Hinrichs as Marnie and Norma were so much fun. They played those nosy neighbor ladies that we have all encountered before. Such a wonderful combination of annoying and funny. Two more local stage veterans helping bring the show to life.

Jim Luchsunger and Reid Strand as Alan and Alfred round out the cast. Jim is quickly becoming a regular on local stages, and I am very happy about that. He is such a talent and played the cop so well. Reid has been a regular for a while now, and I even had the pleasure of interviewing him on my podcast a while back. His character is much different that I have seen before, it's so great to see the range.

Every one of these actors and actresses gave 110% and helped put on such a fun, hilarious and entertaining show. You still have a few more chances to see this and I highly recommend it.

Photo Credit: David Lassig




Review: FOOTLOOSE at Oak Grove Photo
Review: FOOTLOOSE at Oak Grove
What did our critic think of FOOTLOOSE at Oak Grove?
Theatre NDSU to Present HOME, An Ethnographic Look At The Fargo-Moorhead Foster Care Syste Photo
Theatre NDSU to Present HOME, An Ethnographic Look At The Fargo-Moorhead Foster Care System
Theatre NDSU will host the third production of its season at the NDSU Memorial Union Gallery March 30-April 1 and April 5 and 6 when it performs Home, a documentary-style ethnographic look at the foster care system in Fargo-Moorhead.
The West Fargo Street Fair Set For This Summer Photo
The West Fargo Street Fair Set For This Summer
The West Fargo Street Fair at the Downtown Yards on Sheyenne Street will be happening Saturday, June 17 from 10:00am-3:00pm.
Sawyer Brown and BlackHawk Come to Fargo This Summer Photo
Sawyer Brown and BlackHawk Come to Fargo This Summer
EPIC Events will present country legend Sawyer Brown and musical group BlackHawk in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Thursday, August 10th at 7 p.m.

From This Author - Brian Michaels

Brian Michaels got his start in radio at the age of 15 back in 1989. The early 90s saw a move to Moorhead, MN (Fargo, ND) for school and more radio opportunities. Brian found his niche in 1997 when... (read more about this author)


Review: FOOTLOOSE at Oak GroveReview: FOOTLOOSE at Oak Grove
March 19, 2023

What did our critic think of FOOTLOOSE at Oak Grove?
Review: ANASTASIA at West Fargo SheyenneReview: ANASTASIA at West Fargo Sheyenne
February 20, 2023

What did our critic think of ANASTASIA at West Fargo Sheyenne?
Review: FIRST DATE at FMCTReview: FIRST DATE at FMCT
February 19, 2023

What did our critic think of FIRST DATE at FMCT?
Review: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Horace High School TheatreReview: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Horace High School Theatre
February 4, 2023

What did our critic think of A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Horace High School Theatre?
Review: MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL at FMCTReview: MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL at FMCT
December 4, 2022

What did our critic think of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL at FMCT?
share