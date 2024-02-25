Review: THE BATTLE OF BOAT at Sheyenne Theatre

"The Battle of Boat," an original musical by composer Ethan Lewis Maltby and lyricist Jenna Donnelly, unfolds its poignant narrative against the backdrop of World War I, chronicling the journeys of a group of children navigating a world in turmoil.

Presented by Director Anthony Peterson and Sheyenne Theatre, this musical made its debut in the area, and I was thoroughly captivated by the entire production. The narrative, characters, and musical compositions were truly outstanding, and each member of the cast illuminated the stage with their brilliance.

A special acknowledgment goes to the Pit Orchestra for breathing life into the beautiful music. Pit Director Rich Gonzales skillfully guided the talented musicians, enhancing the overall experience.

Choosing a favorite character was a daunting task, as the entire cast exhibited remarkable talent.

Annika Carlson as Frances showcased exceptional vocals, leaving a lasting impression with powerful renditions of “Frances Thinks,” “Helpless,” and “Oppression.”

Parker Rolfson portrayed Beagle with a perfect blend of seriousness and humor, and his standout moments in "How To Catch A Beast," "Zeppelin," "A Funeral For a Friend," and "Boat Discovered" showcased his vocal prowess.

Bear Jr Reed as William played the protector with finesse, delivering notable performances on “How To Catch A Beast,” “Helpless,” and “Resolve.”

Hayden Cross, as Gripper, portrayed the bully character superbly, with memorable vocals on “Truth and Justice” and “Oppression.”

Elena Boehm stole the show as Florence, embodying the youngest character with believable enthusiasm. Her delightful presence and memorable performances on “My Dad” and “Punch O'clock” had the audience frequently bursting into laughter.

The rest main cast, including Sammy Mauriello (Jack), Matthew Patzner (Felix), Addison McCroskey (Gladys), Ashlyn McCrory (Sybil), and Lio Eslinger (Jimmy), delivered stellar performances.

Gripper's Gang, featuring Hadyn Erickson (Alfie), Caden Herrmann (Roy), Kendall Anderson (Martha), and Sophie Vaagen (Minnie), added even more depth to the show.

With an exceptionally talented ensemble, the production left the audience yearning for more.

"The Battle of Boat" is undeniably one of those shows that I wish I could have experienced twice.

**Photo Credit: Renegade Photography