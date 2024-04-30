Explore New Exhibits and Meet the Artists During Downtown Sioux Falls Art and Wine Walk

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion has been refreshed with new exhibits just in time for its monthly Free First Friday event and the Downtown Sioux Falls Art and Wine Walk on May 3. The community is invited to take a stroll downtown, enjoy tasty wine samples and discover new works of art in the eight spacious and captivating galleries of the Visual Arts Center with free admission from 5–8 p.m.

The event will also feature special artist receptions for two new exhibits: “Take Me to Your Moon: Journeys Into the World of Dementia” and the “Washington Pavilion Gala Exhibition.”

“We always look forward to our Free First Friday events that coincide with the Downtown Sioux Falls Art and Wine Walk! It’s a fantastic opportunity to appreciate breathtaking new artworks, interact with artists and enjoy a relaxing evening downtown,” says Jana Anderson, Lead Curator for the Visual Arts Center. “So, bring your loved ones and join us for a fun-filled night out!”

Check out these new exhibits in the Visual Arts Center, South Dakota’s largest art museum:

Eclogues | Bates Trimble Gallery | Now – Nov. 22

Artist Teo Nguyen is a photo-realistic painter, photographer and short film producer. “Eclogues” depicts the landscapes of the rural upper Midwest and captures the vast space, boundless fields, big skies and isolation distinctive to the region. Intensely sensitive to the special qualities of this place, Nguyen is uniquely positioned to unlock the sublime beauty that surrounds us.

Oscar Howe Legacy Across Four Generations | Egger Gallery | Now – Sept. 1

This exhibition seeks to explore the impact and influence of Howe’s work by showcasing the work of 16 different artists from various decades succeeding Howe. Oscar Howe paved a path for Native artists, giving them expressive permission to own their talents, embrace their history and break down barriers that fought to keep them contained.

Softer Landings | Jerstad Gallery | Now – June 30

“Softer Landings” was created by artist Nafis M. White to symbolize comfort and safety in the midst of chaos and uncertainty. Inspired by Ross Gay’s writings, the concept and depth of this exhibition focus on finding beauty in mundane and chaotic situations. The works included represent a soft landing, a place where one can feel cared for, held and safe.

What would that something be: Artwork by SDSU Faculty | University Gallery | Now – Sept. 1

The works in this exhibit were created by faculty members at South Dakota State University to help us all consider the structure of possibility and curiosity. Central to their teaching and artistic practices, these concepts guide us to explore and question both the known and unknown through visual and visceral means.

Take Me to Your Moon: Journeys Into the World of Dementia | Contemporary Gallery | Now – Nov. 17

Dementia can be described as a journey from the familiar to the unknown, similar to a trip from Earth to the moon. In this exhibition, Tenyoh aims to showcase that journey with pieces that represent the human responses to the disease. Her ceramic sculptures capture subtle emotions and inspire viewers to find their inner strengths.

Washington Pavilion Gala Exhibition | Shultz Gallery | Now – May 28

Celebrate and support the arts! The artists included in this year’s Gala exhibition were hand-selected based on their demonstration of continued excellence in their individual practice. All works will be on auction at the Washington Pavilion Gala on May 30.

25 Years of the Washington Pavilion | Gallery 301 | Now – Sept. 30

In the entrance to the Visual Arts Center is a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Washington Pavilion. Included in this exhibition are Broadway show posters, newspaper articles, historical photographs and more archival pieces that tell the story of our organization’s history.

These also are the final days to see National Geographic’s “WOMEN: A Century of Change” exhibition, as it Will Close on June 30. This exhibition boasts more than 100 images drawn from the National Geographic archives and reveals the lives of women from more than 30 countries from the turn of the 20th century until now.

For additional information on each exhibition or to reserve your museum admission online, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Art.

