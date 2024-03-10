Review: BIG FISH at Oak Grove

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oak Grove Theatre Arts presents an enchanting performance with their spring 2024 show, "Big Fish." Director and Associate Choreographer Scott Brusven continues to contribute outstanding art to the community, and I couldn't help but express that this may be his best work yet.

For those unfamiliar with the narrative, "Big Fish" draws inspiration from the 2003 Tim Burton film and the 1998 Daniel Wallace novel, featuring music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The tale revolves around Edward Bloom and his adult son Will, seamlessly weaving between present-day and past timelines.

Although I'm one of the few who haven't seen the movie and have only witnessed the stage production once, "Big Fish" remains one of my favorite stories.

Standout performances elevate the show, notably Wyatt Nelson's portrayal of Edward Bloom. Nelson's exceptional talent shines in the lead role, delivering impressive acting skills and standout vocal performances, especially on "Be The Hero" and "Fight The Dragons."

Ella Corwin delivers an outstanding performance as Sandra, her vocal prowess sending chills down my spine. Her powerful vocals stand out on "Two Men in My Life" and "I Don't Need a Roof."

Leif Juhl as Will is another excellent casting choice, showcasing his talent from the first solo on "Strange" to the stunning performances on "What's Next" and the show-closing "Be The Hero."

Special mention goes to Becca Wenstrom as the Witch for her captivating performance in "The Witch."

Also a shout out to Caroline Irvine as Jenny Hill, Noah Eddy as Karl and Henry Glynn as Young Will.

The supporting cast and ensemble members contribute significantly to bringing the show to life, showcasing the incredible talent within the community. The production features memorable full company numbers like "Be The Hero" with "Alabama Stomp" and "Red, White and True," incorporating tap dancing and more. Beyond being an entertaining show, "Big Fish" unfolds as an amazing story, evoking emotional responses from the audience—I observed many reaching for tissues.

With another weekend left to catch the show, I highly recommend experiencing this production. Congratulations to Oak Grove Theatre Arts on yet another remarkable performance!