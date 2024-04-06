Review: WAIT UNTIL DARK at Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre At The Hjemkomst Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Wait Until Dark," originally penned by Frederick Knott and ingeniously adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, premiered on Broadway in 1966 before gracing the silver screen in 1967 with a star-studded cast including Audrey Hepburn, Alan Arkin, Richard Crenna, and Efrem Zimbalist Jr.

The narrative orbits around a troupe of con artists scheming to procure a doll concealing potentially valuable contents, with a blind housewife unwittingly entangled in their web of deception.

A heartfelt commendation is due to Anna Kann for her prowess in set design and prop curation, Gina Bar-El for her captivating costume designs, and Kate Aarness for her scenic painting.

Under the astute direction of Josie Eli Herman, the Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) has assembled a stellar ensemble, guaranteed to keep audiences perched on the edge of their seats.

Every member of the cast delivered a tour de force performance, embodying their respective roles with aplomb.

Rachel Rebischke's portrayal of Susan was nothing short of mesmerizing. With a captivating blend of fervor and authenticity, Rebischke imbued the character of the blind housewife with remarkable depth, her stage presence commanding attention till the very end. The intensity of the final moments left my heart racing incessantly.

Cord Redding's rendition of Roat was simply spellbinding. A departure from his previous roles, Redding's portrayal of the villainous Roat was chillingly convincing, reminiscent of Jack Nicholson's iconic performance in "The Shining." His chemistry with Rebischke electrified the stage, leaving a lasting impression.

In only his second ever FMCT dproduction, Ace Baker-Steele brought remarkable talent to the role of Carlino. His portrayal was marked by finesse and depth, enriching the narrative with compelling moments throughout the production.

Dave Brunsvold's portrayal of Mike was a testament to his remarkable versatility as an actor. Bringing warmth and charisma to the character, Brunsvold infused Mike with a likability that endeared him to audiences from the outset.

Abigail Vogeler's portrayal of Gloria was nothing short of captivating. With boundless energy and seamless transitions between contrasting emotions, Vogeler breathed life into the character, leaving an indelible mark on the production.

Though appearing sparingly, Cody Rowe delivered a commendable performance as Sam, Susan's husband. His chemistry with Rebischke in their first together scene set a poignant tone, underscoring the depth of his character's arc.

"Wait Until Dark" is a theatrical gem from inception to curtain call, offering a gripping experience that transcends the stage. I wholeheartedly recommend catching this exceptional production.

Congratulations to the entire cast and crew for a remarkable achievement!

**Photo Credit to Perry Rust