Review: LEND ME A SOPRANO at Harwood Prairie Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Upon learning that this year's production at Harwood Prairie Playhouse wasn't an original piece by David Lassig, I initially felt a twinge of disappointment. Lassig's unique creations had become a highlight for me. However, it quickly became evident that Lassig's directorial prowess could transform any script into a captivating spectacle, making the show undeniably his own.

Set in 1934, the play opens with the dynamic Lucille Wiley, Manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, preparing to welcome the esteemed soprano Elena Firenzi for her one-night-only performance in Carmen. However, chaos ensues when Elena arrives late and unwell, triggering a jealous outburst from her passionate husband, Pasquale. As Mrs. Wiley's steadfast but meek assistant, Jo, scrambles to salvage the situation to save her job, the stage is set for uproarious comedy and unexpected twists.

"LEND ME A SOPRANO" by Ken Ludwig, a celebrated comic playwright renowned for hits like "Moon Over Buffalo" and "Crazy For You," adapts Ludwig's original Broadway success, "Lend Me A Tenor," with a twist. Recognizing the male-centric nature of traditional drama, Ludwig reimagines his play with a cast of three female leads, injecting fresh energy and perspective into the story.

The cast delivered stellar performances across the board. Jacob Kalvoda shone as the starstruck Jerry, eliciting laughter with impeccable comedic timing. Josie Cass commanded attention as Jo, effortlessly blending humor with stage presence and displaying her impressive vocal talents.

Karin Luchsinger brought Mrs. Wylie to life with infectious energy, delivering memorable interactions with Jo and Jerry. Tracy Aronson's portrayal of Elena was captivating, complemented by her exceptional singing prowess. Mark Seeba captured Pasquale's jealousy with finesse, particularly in his scenes with Tracy.

Hanna Stout stole the audience's hearts as the Bellhop, delivering standout comedic moments with impeccable delivery. Jim Luchsinger impressed as Leo, evoking echoes of comedic legends with his timing. Tanya Weets dazzled as Julia, commanding attention in her flashy entrance and delivering comedic gold throughout.

A highlight of the show was the uproarious finale, where the cast reenacted the entire production in a lightning-fast 90 seconds, leaving the audience in stitches.

In summary, "LEND ME A SOPRANO" is a must-see for its side-splitting humor, infectious energy, and uplifting performances. Don't miss the chance to experience this comedic gem before it concludes on March 23rd.