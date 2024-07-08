Review: CATS THE MUSICAL at Stage West At The Lights

Production runs through July 18th
Cats, composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is a groundbreaking work in musical theatre, premiering in London’s West End in 1981 and on Broadway in 1982. Based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the musical revolves around the Jellicle cats, who gather annually at the Jellicle Ball where one cat is chosen to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be reborn.
The score, crafted by Webber, is a rich tapestry of musical styles including classical, pop, and jazz. The song "Memory" stands out as a poignant and iconic ballad. The music as a whole is engaging and enchanting, characterized by memorable melodies and varied arrangements.
The costumes and makeup are particularly noteworthy, transforming the actors into lifelike, anthropomorphic cats. The intricate attention to detail in portraying individual cat characters is impressive, with the designs playing a crucial role in the immersive experience. Special recognition goes to Wig Designer Mara Lahren and Makeup Designer Becca Koerner. Becca's work received widespread admiration and deservedly so—congratulations, Becca!
The choreography, directed by Amanda Perlenfein, Hailey Wilmer, and Colby Schwartzwalter, is captivating and dynamic. Lighting Designer Cedar Remmen, Music Director Maisi Pedersen, and Scenic Designer Curtis Phillips also made significant contributions to the production's success.
Director Adam Pankow has a knack for assembling top-notch talent, and this production is no exception. The show features nearly continuous singing, allowing for many standout vocal performances.
Vocal Highlights:
Congrats to the whole cast and crew on putting together this wonderful production!
This is a phenomenal cast with superb vocals throughout every song. There are still many opportunities to see this show, and I highly recommend you do.
***Photo Credits to Renegade Photography
Videos