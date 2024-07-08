Review: CATS THE MUSICAL at Stage West At The Lights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cats, composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is a groundbreaking work in musical theatre, premiering in London’s West End in 1981 and on Broadway in 1982. Based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the musical revolves around the Jellicle cats, who gather annually at the Jellicle Ball where one cat is chosen to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be reborn.

The score, crafted by Webber, is a rich tapestry of musical styles including classical, pop, and jazz. The song "Memory" stands out as a poignant and iconic ballad. The music as a whole is engaging and enchanting, characterized by memorable melodies and varied arrangements.

The costumes and makeup are particularly noteworthy, transforming the actors into lifelike, anthropomorphic cats. The intricate attention to detail in portraying individual cat characters is impressive, with the designs playing a crucial role in the immersive experience. Special recognition goes to Wig Designer Mara Lahren and Makeup Designer Becca Koerner. Becca's work received widespread admiration and deservedly so—congratulations, Becca!

The choreography, directed by Amanda Perlenfein, Hailey Wilmer, and Colby Schwartzwalter, is captivating and dynamic. Lighting Designer Cedar Remmen, Music Director Maisi Pedersen, and Scenic Designer Curtis Phillips also made significant contributions to the production's success.

Director Adam Pankow has a knack for assembling top-notch talent, and this production is no exception. The show features nearly continuous singing, allowing for many standout vocal performances.

Vocal Highlights:

Munkustrap (Harrison Timm): Made a memorable impression in “The Old Gumbie Cat” and also shone in “The Awefull Battle of the Pekes and the Pollicles,” “Old Deuteronomy,” and “Memory.”

Made a memorable impression in “The Old Gumbie Cat” and also shone in “The Awefull Battle of the Pekes and the Pollicles,” “Old Deuteronomy,” and “Memory.” Rum Tum Tugger (Braden Miller): Delivered a crowd-pleasing performance in “The Rum Tum Tugger,” and excelled in “Old Deuteronomy” and “Magical Mr. Mistoffelees.”

Delivered a crowd-pleasing performance in “The Rum Tum Tugger,” and excelled in “Old Deuteronomy” and “Magical Mr. Mistoffelees.” Bustopher Jones (Steve Borgen): Delighted in “Bustopher Jones: The Cat About Town.”

Delighted in “Bustopher Jones: The Cat About Town.” Mungojerrie (Jeremiah Russell) and Rumpleteazer (Lauren Livermont): Were fantastic in “Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer.”

Were fantastic in “Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer.” Old Deuteronomy (Bill Egan): Showcased a powerful voice in “Old Deuteronomy,” “The Awefull Battle of the Pekes and the Pollicles,” and “The Ad-dressing of Cats.”

Showcased a powerful voice in “Old Deuteronomy,” “The Awefull Battle of the Pekes and the Pollicles,” and “The Ad-dressing of Cats.” Grizabella (Tanya Weets): Provided possibly the best vocal performance of Act I in “Grizabella: The Glamour Cat” and delivered a standout rendition of “Memory” in Act II.

Provided possibly the best vocal performance of Act I in “Grizabella: The Glamour Cat” and delivered a standout rendition of “Memory” in Act II. Jemima (Hannah Ray): Made a significant impact in “Introduction to Act II”/“The Moments of Happiness” alongside Bill Egan and added more exceptional vocals in “Memory.”

Made a significant impact in “Introduction to Act II”/“The Moments of Happiness” alongside Bill Egan and added more exceptional vocals in “Memory.” Skimbleshanks (Finn Larson): Gave a stellar performance in “Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat.”

Gave a stellar performance in “Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat.” Demeter (Olivia Desing) and Bombalurina (Tracy Aronson): Delivered another favorite performance in “Macavity: The Mystery Cat.”

Add in the rest of the cast and you have an unbelievable vocal showcase!

Congrats to the whole cast and crew on putting together this wonderful production!

This is a phenomenal cast with superb vocals throughout every song. There are still many opportunities to see this show, and I highly recommend you do.

***Photo Credits to Renegade Photography

