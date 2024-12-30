Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards
The event is set for January 4, 2025.

If These Clothes Could Talk is coming to the Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre next month. This is a Mystery Fashion Theatre production, and a one-night only special event set for January 4, 2025.

IF THESE CLOTHES COULD TALK Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in January
Step into a world where history meets mystery at FMCT’s “If These Clothes Could Talk” Mystery Fashion Show! Enjoy an evening filled with great music, delicious appetizers, and decadent desserts as we unravel the secrets of the dress.

This exciting event features a stunning array of outfits from FMCT’s extensive costume collection. Join in for a night of fashion, fun, and intrigue, and be part of an unforgettable celebration of 78 years of history, mystery, music, and style!




