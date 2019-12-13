BWW Review: THE PAJAMA GAME at Fargo South High Theatre

Fargo South High Theatre Presents: The Pajama Game

The musical based on a 1953 novel that made it's Broadway debut in 1954 comes to life at Fargo South High Theatre. The story about a labor dispute at a pajama factory with workers fighting over a 7 ½ cent raise. This one has a special place with director Kevin Kennedy as he himself played Pop in this show while he was a freshman in high school.

This is a fun show that is good for the whole family. Lots of good music and dancing choreographed by Patrick Kasper.

My favorite character was Hines, portrayed by Blake Murchie. Blake has a lot of talent and played the character very well. His scene while he was modeling the pajama pants was hilarious and we get to see his comedic timing. His solo's on "I'll Never Be Jealous Again" and "Think of the Time I Save" were both great.

Gillian Smith as Babe was also very good. After last years Blood Brothers I actually commented that I hoped to hear her on more solos, well I got my wish. Some of her standouts were on on "I'm Not At All In Love", "There Once Was a Man", "Small Talk" and "Seven and a Half Cents".

Caleb Ruziska as Sid was a good choice for the lead. Caleb was really good in his scenes with Gillian and we got to hear a few real good solo performances on songs like "A new Town Is A Blue Town", "Small Talk" and "Hey There" in which he sang into his Dictaphone and got to duet with himself.

Janey Hudson, one of my favorites from Blood Brothers last year, as Gladys another fun character. I was bummed we only got to her her really solo on "Hernando's Hideaway" but she made it count.

Two characters that didn't really get to solo, but had some amazing scenes were Ian Strand as Mr. Hasler and Emma Rudolph as Mabel.

The 22 member pit directed by Sara Lichtblau was wonderful as usual. I also want to mention the costume director Sandy Thiel. The costumes really gave that 50's feel.

Congrats again to the whole cast & crew on a wonderful production.

**Photo Credits Renegade Photography







