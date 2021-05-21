BWW Review: MAMMA MIA! at Hawley High School

Hawley High School Presents MAMMA MIA!

First of all a huge congratulations to everyone involved in this production. Director Michaela Ludwig and her entire cast and crew put on a real fun show. This was my first time attending a show in Hawley, I have wanted to I the past but it never seemed to work out. I am very glad it did this year. This is the third time I have seen a production of Mamma Mia ad it never gets old. The music and the story are so entertaining. It is great to see young kids enjoying this music, and by the looks on their faces they were all having a blast.

Kylie Manthe as Sophie was superb. Great stage presence and the voice to match. We were treated to her voice on the very first song ""I Have a Dream". Some of the other numbers we have to hear Kylie stand out on were "Honey, Honey", "Thank You for the Music" and "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!". I really enjoyed her scenes with her mom and with her dad's.

Ella Mangel as Donna was outstanding! She may have stolen the show in Act II with her solo on "The Winner Takes It All". I actually got chills a few times when she hit some of those notes. Ella has an amazing voice. Some of her other shining moments were on "Money, Money, Money", "Dancing Queen", "S.O.S.", "Super Trouper" and of course the beautiful "Slipping Through My Fingers".

Tanya and Rosie, played by Jayden Schenck and Kennidi Fischer, were fun characters. We have to see them join Ella on a few songs like "Money, Money, Money" and "Dancing Queen" but they also each got their own solo performance to shine with. Jayden was one of my favorites with her performance of "Does Your Mother Know" with Kristian Haugen as Pepper. Kennidi had her moment on the hilarious performance of "Take a Chance on Me" with William Lavine Gunning as Bill.

The three dads were great casting choices of Alexander Moe (Harry), William Lavine Gunning (Bill) and Blake Manthe (Sam). They each had great scenes with Ella (Donna) and Kylie (Sophie). All three got to perform with Kylie on the heartwarming "Thank You for the Music". Alexander (Harry) had a wonderful performance with Ella on "Our Last Summer". William (Bill) was great on "Take a Chance on Me" and Sam showed off his amazing vocals on "Knowing Me, Knowing You"

Maisie Wallace and Jocelyn Laux as Sophie's best friends Ali and Lisa were great in their scenes. We got to hear them in a few songs with Kylie like "Honey, Honey" and "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme".

Brodan Albrecht as Sky was another fun character. We only got to hear him featured on "Lay All Your Love on me" but all of his scenes were fun. He had some great interactions with Kylie.

Pepper and Eddie were hilariously played by Kristian Haugen and Brendan Sanvik. We were also treated to some singing by Kristian on "Does Your Mother Know".

The entire cast should be very proud. They out on a great production. From the leads to the ensemble (Greek Chorus & Island Chorus), everyone had performed so well.

I should also mention the live band that provided the music for the show. Great job by them and director Noah Johnson!

I was lucky enough to see opening night, depending when you are reading this you should still have a few chances to catch this show.