BWW Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at West Fargo High School Theatre

West Fargo High School Theatre Presents: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Honestly, I have never been a Shakespeare fan. I remember dreading having to read it in high school. I have only seen Shakespeare on stage 3 times including this performance. The West Fargo kids definitely changed my mind. This play was hilarious with wonderful acting from all involved. Director Bryce Henrickson assembled a stellar cast, with many newcomers. This was a little different take on the story with a circus setting as the backdrop. I also found out that reviewing a Shakespeare production is not easy...

Hands down my favorite performer of the show was Ethan Saari as Bottom. He played the bad actor so well that I was laughing the whole time. He had the over the top acting down perfectly. His scenes with the donkey head were more nonstop laughter. From the minute he took the stage I knew I was in for a treat. Ethan is so talented and just came off a great performance as Joe Boyd in Damn Yankees.

Turning in another stellar performance is Parker Degerness as Oberon. Parker has such stage presence and always shines on stage. He played the part of the Fairy King wonderfully. I last saw Parker as Mr Applegate in Damn Yankees, well unless you count his hilarious cameo in the Fargo North production of Putnam.

Winning my award for probably the single funniest scene in the show is Harley Weller as Flute. When he was rehearsing for the play within a play and dressed as a woman and kept adjusting a certain part of his costume that is supposed to make him look more womanly the whole audience was laughing uncontrollably. I am told this is only Harley's second theatre production. I do hope he sticks with it.

Tacy Gillund as Puck was another standout performance. She had some wonderful scenes with Oberon and her monologues were great. Her surprise screaming had the audience laughing many times.

There were so many great performances in this show and I wish I could talk about each one. I definitely want to mention a few more of the standouts.

The part of Titania was played beautifully by Jackie James. Brynn Howitz as Snug was hilarious in every scene she was in and I will never hear a lions roar the same. Colton Rheaume as Demetrius and Hayden Pritchard as Lysander both had some wonderful scenes with each other and also with Amber Anderson and Gracie Morgel who played Helena and Hermia wonderfully. Gracie recently played Meg Boyd in Damn Yankees.

If you love William Shakespeare you need to go see this production. If you don't like William Shakespeare you definitely need to go see this production. Bryce and the whole cast and crew did an amazing job. Congratulations to all involved on another successful show.

Photo Credits - Renegade Photography





