BWW Review: A FEW GOOD MEN at FMCT

FMCT PRESENTS A FEW GOOD MEN.

The play written by Aaron Sorkin made it's Broadway debut in 1989. It became a hit Hollywood movie in 1992 starring Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon, Keifer Sutherland and more.

The story focuses on 2 marines accused of murder and the JAG Lawyers assigned to defend them. While researching the case a bigger plot is revealed that all leads up to the big court room finale.

This was my first time ever seeing the stage production, but the movie is one of my all time favorite movies. I saw it numerous times in the theater and still watch it at least once a year. There are some slight differences between the play and the movie, but overall it does follow the story pretty closely.

This production was directed by Matthew Dryburgh, Set Designer Nick Schons, Sound Designer/Technician Lucas Rutten and the rest of the very talented Production and Creative Team.

Before the show starts you see the characters on stage just doing their thing. Quietly walking, in perfect military fashion with sharp turns and all. Having conversations etc. Throughout the show you also hear military cadences used to bring characters on and off the stage.

My first reaction is just WOW. This play was absolutely amazing. When FMCT released the cast list I knew it would be great, but this was even better than I expected. Every single person on that stage gave such a great performance and I highly suggest you go see one of the last few performances.

Just a warning, this is a 16+ show.

Zachary Lutz as Daniel Kaffee was amazing. He had the comedic timing perfected and we get to see the full range of his acting abilities. He has some great scenes with Alex Kleven, Emma Beyer, Jeff Rondeau and of course Daniel Damico. I first saw Zachary on stage almost 4 years ago in the MSUM production of Tommy and I am glad he continues to do shows in the area.

Alex Kleven got to play Sam Weinberg, who was one of my favorite characters in the movie. Alex does a great job with this character and really makes it his own. He has some very powerful scenes as mentioned above with Zachary and some great moments with Emma.

Emma Beyer as Jo Galloway was a great casting choice. Her and Zachary work so well together on stage and that leads to some great and powerful scenes.

Jack Libner and Joe Rosener as Dawson and Downey were wonderful. Jack played the take charge Dawson so well and his clashes with Kaffee/Zachary were great. Joe as the mild and quiet Downey reminded me so much of the James Marshall character from the movie.

Jeff Rondeau as Jack Ross nailed the character perfectly. There were a few scenes where I actually thought I was watching Kevin Bacon in the movie. Such a great performance and I really hope to see more of Jeff on stage.

One of my great surprises was Clayton Perala as Kendrick. I think this might be Clayton's first ever non-musical role. Clayton plays this character so well, sometime scarily so. Just as I mentioned with Jeff I definitely saw moments of Keifer Sutherland on that stage. Anyone who reads my stuff knows I am a big fan of Clayton and I love his musical performances. I truly hope he does more plays also, so much talent.

Keith Schweigert as Markinson gives a very powerful and emotional monologue. I even saw audience members wiping away tears during this scene. I was told that Keith played this exact same character 18 years ago. I really wish I could have seen that.

The one character I was waiting to see who they cast when they announced this play was Colonel Jessep, the Jack Nicholson character from the movie. When I saw it was Daniel Damico playing this character I was excited, but honestly I wasn't sure if anyone could pull off this character on stage. This is such an iconic role. Man was I wrong, Daniel absolutely blew me away. He put on possibly one of his best performances I have ever seen. Amazing performance in every scene. I chatted with Daniel after the show and he said "I got to say many things I would never say in public". One of the notifications on my phone is Jack Nicholson yelling "You Cant Handle The Truth" and I actually got chills as Daniel built up to that moment.

I want to mention the rest of the cast, because everyone was so important during the show.

Craig Roath as Whitaker, the guy who assigns the case to Kaffee and gives Weinberg "No responsibility here whatsoever".

Paul Bougie as Captain Randolph, the Judge presiding over the case. Paul puts on another great performance.

Mars Clemenson as Santiago has a couple really good scenes and a wonderful monologue.

Marshall Downing (KVRR Meteorologist) as Corporal Howard has a funny court room scene.

Joe Johnson as Commander Stone, the Doctor and "Expert" witness. Joe has a real good scene with Daniel and a great court room scene.

Reid Strand and Andrew Johnson both in the Ensemble. These two were on stage the majority of the show.

I will say it again, WOW. This is an absolute all-star cast. I could not recommend this play more. I do hope they get a full house for their last 3 performances.

*** Photo Credit to Perry Rust.