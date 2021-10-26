The Citadel Theatre To Debut Uproarious New Comedy THE FIANCEE

New comedic work by playwright, Holly Lewis, is set to open at the Citadel Theatre early November.

The Fiancée finds Lucy, and her sister, Rose, in danger of eviction when their landlady comes to collect the rent. Just before the start of World War II, Lucy got engaged to three men because she believes, "No one should have to go overseas without someone to come home to." When she finds out they are all coming home on the same night, she has one night to lose the fiancés if she wants to keep the apartment. In this madcap scramble of mistaken identities, mixed messages, and cakes, we discover if Lucy can find the courage to finally say no to what she doesn't want and yes to what she does.

Holly Lewis is an actor and playwright, having co-written two critically acclaimed international collaborations, Ubuntu: The Cape Town Project (Theatrefront/Tarragon/Neptune/Citadel/PTE) and Return: The Sarajevo Project (Theatrefront/Sarajevo Winter Festival/Tarragon, Dora Award nomination). The Fiancée was shortlisted for the Sharon Pollock Award and won the Alberta Playwright Competition Novitiate award in 2021. First read at the Citadel's Collider Festival in May of this year, The Fiancée is running November 6 - 28, 2021.

Citadel's own Artistic Director, Daryl Cloran directs this high energy farce. Helen Belay (Heaven) plays Lucy. She is joined by Patricia Cerra (A Christmas Carol) as Rose and Lora Brovold, (Sweat) as the landlady. Sheldon Elter (The Garneau Block / Bears), Farren Timoteo (As You Like It), and Tenaj Williams (The Color Purple) round out the cast as Lucy's three fiancés.

The Fiancée plays in the Shoctor Theatre November 6 - 28, 2021. Tickets are available now at 78.425.1820 through our Box Office or online at citadeltheatre.com.