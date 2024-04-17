Ballet Edmonton's UNIR Brings The Music Of John Estacio To Life

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Edmonton’s 2023-24 season closes with a dynamic triple bill on the Triffo Theatre stage May 3rd and 4th.

The final production of the company’s 2023/24 season, Unir, features a world premiere from Artistic Director Wen Wei Wang as he gets ready to step down after six remarkable years at the helm of Ballet Edmonton.

The evening is a triple bill and opens with a new work by company dancer Connor McLeary, who has skillfully demonstrated his clarity of intention as an emerging young creator with his piece A Figure’s Edge. This is followed by a newly reimagined version of Wen Wei Wang’s Le Quattro, restaged for the company’s recent Atlantic Tour. The final piece is Wang’s final offering to the company as Artistic Director with his newest work Wildflowers, set to the music of Canadian composer John Estacio titled Navigations and performed live onstage by Edmonton’s High-Level Trio.

“The idea of navigation is so rich with meaning; from navigating the prairie landscape to navigating a goodbye to our beloved Artistic Director Wen Wei Wang. This collaboration with John Estacio is such a fitting way to celebrate a final creation from Wen Wei after six years together. He has transformed this company and now we will all navigate our way forward into exciting new chapters with a new Artistic Director and all the artistic wisdom he has given us to carry forward.” -Sheri Somerville - Executive Producer, Ballet Edmonton

Edmontonians can see Unir at the beautiful Triffo Theatre, inside Allard Hall downtown at MacEwan University on May 3th and 4th at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available online at balletedmonton.ca.