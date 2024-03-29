THE THREE MUSKETEERS Comes to the Citadel Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The final Mainstage show in the 2023/24 Season is about to begin at The Citadel Theatre, packed full of action, romance and comedy.

Our theme this season has been the famed phrase of the Three Musketeers ‘All For One and One For All!’ This season, we explored stories about individuals who band together to support (and fight for) each other, iconic figures who stand up for their communities, and the bonds, connections and challenges of family. It has been an incredible year of shows and the Citadel is beyond excited to bring to Edmonton audiences this classic tale of daring and heroism.

The story follows the swashbuckling adventures of Athos, Porthos, Aramis and the young, brave D’Artagnan. Newly arrived in Paris, with the skill of a swordsman and the heart of a warrior, D’Artagnan wishes to join the renowned Musketeers, but first he must prove himself worthy. He sets off with The Musketeers to thwart a plot by the evil Cardinal Richelieu. Together, they'll fight All For One, and One For All!

From the novel of the same name by Alexandre Dumas, American playwright Catherine Bush has masterfully adapted this classic tale for the stage. This play is directed by the Citadel’s Artistic Director, Daryl Cloran. “This production of The Three Musketeers is a celebration of everything that is great about theatre and everything that is special about the Citadel,” says Cloran. “A cast of 17 incredible actors, fantastic sword-fighting, gorgeous sets and costumes (built right here at the Citadel!) make this an incredible night of live theatre for the whole family!”

The Three Musketeers is a co-production with Arts Club Theatre Company (Vancouver), which will be part of their 2024/25 Season. The cast is comprised of artists that are local to Edmonton and Alberta, as well as, artists based in British Columbia.

Playing in the Shoctor Theatre, The Three Musketeers runs April 20 – May 12, 2024. Tickets available at citadeltheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 780.425.1820.

The Pay What You Choose in-person night takes place on April 21, 2024. More information can be found online at citadeltheatre.com. Pay What You Choose is presented by Alberta Blue Cross.