THE OCULIST'S HOLIDAY Comes to Teatro Live! This Month

Teatro Live!’s season of travel and discovery will resume with the first-ever revival of Stewart Lemoine’s award-winning play The Oculist’s Holiday. Not seen since the 2009 Fringe, it’s a romantic comedy infused with danger and mystery in an elegant 1930s Swiss setting, and it’s a treat to be giving it a first outing on the stage of the rebuilt Varscona Theatre.

In the lakeside city of Lausanne, a blossoming romance between a Canadian teacher and an American optometrist is complicated by their encounter with a pair of charming yet volatile fellow tourists. Beth Graham stars as Marian Ogilvy, enamoured of the topography surrounding Lake Geneva - and also of Dr. Ted Fletcher, played by Oscar Derkx. Rachel Bowron and Mathew Hulshof are the provoking and perplexing Laurette and Charlie Hastings, with Cathy Derkach as an unconventional innkeeper, the Princess Volodevsky (Dorrie to her friends).

Belinda Cornish directs, Chantal Fortin set designs, Narda McCarrolllighting designs, Leona Brausen costume designs, Steven Sobolewski stage manages.

The Oculist's Holiday plays at the Varscona Theatre from May 31 to June 16, with an additional preview performance taking place on May 30. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, with matinees on Sundays at 2pm.​

Admission is $42 for adults and $37 for seniors/students.

All seats for Sunday matinees are $33.

Pay-What-You-Can admission is available (at the door only) on Tuesday, June 4 and Tuesday, June 11.

Preview performance on May 30 is $25.

Comments