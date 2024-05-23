GeriActors Presents THE ATTO STREET GANG & NOW THAT WE'RE OLDER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bringing together actors of all ages (from 20 - 90), GeriActors & Friends will present a double-bill for their summer production, The Atto Street Gang and Now That We're Older.

The performances will take place June 13 - 15, at the Foote Auditorium in St. Paul's United Church (11526 76 Ave).

The Atto Street Gang

Written By GeriActors & Friends

Directed by Becca Barrington

Featuring: Angela Smythe, Diane Jonsson, Kerry Francis, Nancy Kardash, and Pat Parkinson



A premiere, The Atto Street Gang tells the story about a group of friends growing up and finding adventure in the wilds of the St. Francis River in Quebec. This is a story of freedom, a story of friendship, of staying out until your mom calls you in for supper, sneaking out after your parents fall asleep, stealing cigarettes and catching fireflies. Join the Atto Street Gang as they experience the “best summer ever”!

Now That We’re Older

Written By GeriActors & Friends

Directed by David Barnet

Assisted by Valentine Ukoh

Featuring: Carlean Fisher, Chips Reid, Jamie MacDonald, John Grootelaar, Liz Reid, Margaret Rutherford, Maria Yakula, and Ranee Wickramasekera

If we forget something we simply say “senior moment,” but what does that mean? Now That We're Older examines the things we leave behind and (sometimes) forget, and how aging has freed us to become our truest selves.

Tickets

GeriActors & Friends will present this double-bill June 13th and 14th at 1:30 pm and June 15th at 7 pm. Tickets are pay-what-you-can and available at geriactors.ca. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. For more information, visit geriactors.ca.

