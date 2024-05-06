Crow's Theatre Reveals 2024-25 Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Crow's Theatre has announced its 41st season, the largest and most ambitious season in the company's history. Following the unprecedented record-breaking triumph of the 2023.24 anniversary season, Crow's 41st season lineup will be full of world premieres of new work, Canadian premieres featuring some of the country's greatest artists, and the return of Crow's Theatre's most successful shows of the past few years!



In our 40th Anniversary season, Crow's Theatre soared to new heights, doubling our audience and subscribers to reach over 75,000 attendees—a stunning testament to the growing support for the arts in our community. This wave of enthusiasm swept through our season of sold-out productions, culminating in the extraordinary 16-week triumph of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. This show's profound impact on audiences underscored the transformative power of bold, immersive storytelling and the city's enduring romance with live theatre.

Executive Director Sherrie Johnson said, “Over the last five years we've worked consistently to forge a growing and loyal audience of adventurous theatre lovers. We've had the confidence and courage to take action on large scale projects, new partnerships, move our work across Canada and abroad, expand our staff, open new doors, work through challenges, focus on the present, run successful shows longer, and take a chance on moving shows around the city we love. All the while never losing focus on keeping artists at the center of our vision and to build on their potential.”

Artistic Director Chris Abraham said, “Our 40th anniversary has left us feeling hugely optimistic about the future of theatre in Toronto. Next season is an expression of that optimism, with a slate rich in new work at Streetcar Crowsnest and partnerships that will bring hit shows to larger audiences across the city and beyond. The programming is as multifaceted as the city itself, with works that will surprise, delight, and move in equal measure. Next year, our stages will transform into arenas of aspiration and passion, where dreams are forged, convictions are tested, and our shared humanity is celebrated”

The 2024.25 Crow's Theatre 41st Season begins with a rarely staged masterpiece by Henrik Ibsen, ROSMERSHOLM, in the Canadian premiere of a riveting new adaptation by acclaimed UK playwright Duncan Macmillan, directed by Crow's Theatre Artistic Director Chris Abraham in the Guloien Theatre. Love, sex, faith, and politics collide in this rarely produced masterpiece by Ibsen. This spellbinding adaptation takes us to the heart of a polarized election in 1886, where the ravenous press threatens to expose a family secret to shape the country's political destiny. The cast includes Virgilia Griffith (Queen Goneril) as Rebecca West, Jonathon Young (Betroffenheit) as John Rosmer, Ben Carlson (Stratford, Shaw) as Andreas Kroll, and Diego Matamoros (Soulpepper) as Ulrik Brendel.

Writer and performer Zorana Sadiq returns to Crow's Theatre following her Crow's debut production of MixTape for the world premiere of COMFORT FOOD, directed by Mitchell Cushman. Bette is a popular cooking show host whose young-mom persona is about to expire—both on TV and in real life. Her only son has withdrawn and is spending more and more time in the deep space of the internet. As Bette looks towards the next chapter of her life, she can't shake the feeling that everything she defines herself by is about to go up in flames. COMFORT FOOD is about sustenance, stellar evolution, and finding your way in the kitchen of life.

Crow's Theatre presents the world premiere of playwright Michael Ross Albert's outrageously funny new play, THE BIDDING WAR, in a production directed by Associate Artistic Director Paolo Santalucia (The Wrong Bashir, Prodigal) in the Guloien Theatre. When a routine open house turns into a frantic 12-hour bidding war for the last affordable house in the city, agents turn on buyers, buyers turn on agents, and everything spirals into an uproarious dark comedy of desperation and anxiety. THE BIDDING WAR features a knockout ensemble cast including Aurora Browne (Baroness Von Sketch), Sergio Di Zio (Flashpoint), Izad Etemadi (Orphan Black: Echoes), Peter Fernandes (Master Plan, Fifteen Dogs), Veronica Hortiguela (Prodigal), George Krissa (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, The Holiday Sitter), Amy Matysio (Save Me, Just Friends), Fiona Reid (Stratford, Shaw, Mirvish, My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Gregory Prest (Soulpepper, Pillow Talk), and Steven Sutcliffe (Stratford, Shaw, Ragtime—Broadway Company).

Baram and Snieckus, in association with Crow's Theatre, bring the world premiere of BIG STUFF to Streetcar Crowsnest. Written and performed by Matt Baram (The Umbrella Academy, Painkiller) and Naomi Snieckus (Pretty Hard Cases, Mr. D, The Social), and directed by Kat Sandler (Wildwoman, Mustard), BIG STUFF explores the conflicting values of keepsakes, gun store lineups, and pitching TV show ideas to border guards in a touching, but mostly hilarious, two-hander.

Theatre Aquarius presents the return of Crow's Theatre's hit production of THE MASTER PLAN in Hamilton, adapted from The Globe and Mail journalist Josh O'Kane's best-selling book Sideways: The City Google Couldn't Buy. This biting satire lampoons the corporate drama, epic personalities, and iconic Canadian figures involved in the messy affair between Sidewalk Labs and Waterfront Toronto as they attempt, and fail, to build a smart city in Toronto. Returning to THE MASTER PLAN are actors Christopher Allen (Orphans for the Czar, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), Ben Carlson (Stratford, Shaw), Philippa Domville (Time After Time, If We Were Birds), and Mike Shara (Stratford, Shaw).

Crow's Theatre is thrilled to be presenting the world premiere of Liz Appel's new play, WIGHTS, in the Guloien Theatre, directed by Chris Abraham. Making her Crow's Theatre debut, playwright Liz Appel delves into the contentious debates on race sweeping across North American college campuses. On the eve of English Professor Anita Knight's job interview for leadership at Yale's newly formed Center for Reparative Thought and Justice, a sense of unease hangs in the air. As her friends and husband help Anita prepare for her presentation, their seemingly ordered world begins to crack. WIGHTS delves into the intricate power of language and its profound influence on our connection to society, and the very fabric of reality itself.

Here For Now Theatre Company, in association with Crow's Theatre, presents the Toronto premiere of DINNER WITH THE DUCHESS by Nick Green (Casey and Diana), directed by Kelli Fox. Fame. Power. Legacy. At the end of a storied career, violin virtuoso Margaret, the Duchess, gives her final interview.

Powerhouse duo Governor General's Award–nominated playwright Anusree Roy (Brothel #9, Letters to My Grandma) and three-time Dora Award-winning theatre director and Artistic Director of The National Arts Centre English Theatre Nina Lee Aquino come together to bring the Canadian premiere of the action-packed production TRIDENT MOON to the Guloien Theatre in this Crow's Theatre and The National Arts Centre English Theatre co-production. The lines between victim and perpetrator blur in this astonishing real-time political drama. TRIDENT MOON is an extraordinary look into the lives of six women caught in the crossfire of monumental change in 1947, India.

Studio 180 Theatre, in Association with Crow's Theatre, brings the world premiere of A PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AFFECTION, written and performed by Jonathan Wilson, directed by Studio 180's Artistic Director Mark McGrinder. Mixing history, comedy, and poignant reflection in equal measure, A PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AFFECTION, Jonathan Wilson's deeply personal solo show, excavates the lives, loves, and landmarks of his queer youth on the streets of Toronto.

Crow's Theatre and Obsidian Theatre Company's co-production of the Canadian premiere of FLEX written by Candrice Jones and directed by Obsidian Theatre's Artistic Director, Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu, in the Guloien Theatre. It's 1997, and the WNBA is changing the game. Every player on Plainnole's Lady Train High School basketball team dreams of going pro. With the swagger, determination, and adrenaline of a four-quarter game, FLEX celebrates the fierce strength and athleticism of young women and what it means to be going for your shot at greatness.

Coming to Toronto audiences in its Canadian premiere presented at Soulpepper's Baillie Theatre is the Tony Award–winning, Broadway smash-hit A STRANGE LOOP, with three of the most prominent theatre companies coming together to co-produce: Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company, & Soulpepper Theatre. With Book, Music, and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson, and directed by The Musical Stage Company's Artistic Director, Ray Hogg (choreographer for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), this musical promises to leave audiences entertained and spellbound by its poignant exploration of identity, self-expression, and the power of art to transcend barriers. Winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, two Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, two Drama Desk Awards, two Obie Awards, and nominated for seven Lucille Lortel Awards.

Coming to the Royal Alexandra Theatre in the summer of 2025, David Mirvish presents the highly anticipated Crow's Theatre and Musical Stage Company's critically acclaimed, sold-out production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, directed by Chris Abraham, music direction by Ryan deSouza, and choreographed by Ray Hogg. Composer and Book Writer Dave Malloy's Tony Award–winning electropop musical is based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace. Young and impulsive, Natasha arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé́. When she falls under the spell of Moscow society's notorious playboy, it is up to Pierre to pick up the pieces of Natasha's shattered reputation and offer her hope and redemption.

Crow's Theatre continues to tour Cliff Cardinal's subversive updating of the Bard's classic AS YOU LIKE IT, OR THE LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT into the 24.25 season. After premiering the work in the UK at this year's Brighton Festival and with LIFT Festival and the Southbank Centre in London (May/June 2024), Cliff will continue to tour his Governor General's Award–winning work to the Banff Summer Arts Festival in August, The Cultch in Vancouver in September, and a string of dates on both the west coast and east coast of Canada throughout the year. Keep checking the website as theatres across the country announce their seasons.

Writer, performer, and musician, Zorana Sadiq continues to tour her Crow's Theatre solo production of MIXTAPE. After a successful run at The Grand Theatre last season, the show has been invited to The National Arts Centre's Fourth Stage this summer, July 16–20, 2024.

RESERVED SEATING is coming to Crow's Theatre. When purchasing tickets for the 24.25 season, patrons will be able to reserve their seats for all shows in the Guloien Theatre. STAND BY for some soon-to-be-announced additional offerings from our producing partners. Crow's Theatre is offering two curated packages, two flexible subscriptions, and two preview passes, all with BIG savings.

CURATED SUBSCRIPTIONS

Complete Crow's 10 shows – $580 (save up to 40%)

The ultimate package for theatre enthusiasts.

ROSMERSHOLM | COMFORT FOOD | THE BIDDING WAR | BIG STUFF | WIGHTS | DINNER WITH THE DUCHESS | TRIDENT MOON | A PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AFFECTION | FLEX | A STRANGE LOOP @ BAILLIE THEATRE

Signature Series 5 shows – $336 (save up to 33%)

ROSMERSHOLM | THE BIDDING WAR | WIGHTS | TRIDENT MOON | FLEX

FLEXIBLE SUBSCRIPTIONS (OUR MOST POPULAR PACKAGES!)

Curate your theatre-going experience with our fully flexible subscription packages.

Design your own Flexible Subscription 6 – $421 (save up to 30%)

Design your own Flexible Subscription 4 – $300 (save up to 25%)

PREVIEW SUBSCRIPTIONS

Be the first to see each production at an incredible price.

Complete Crow's 10 show Preview package – $382* (save up to 50%)

ROSMERSHOLM | COMFORT FOOD | THE BIDDING WAR | BIG STUFF | WIGHTS | DINNER WITH THE DUCHESS | TRIDENT MOON | A PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AFFECTION | FLEX | A STRANGE LOOP @ BAILLIE THEATRE

Signature Series 5 show Preview package – $235 (save up to 40%)

ROSMERSHOLM | THE BIDDING WAR | WIGHTS | TRIDENT MOON | FLEX

OTHER WAYS TO SAVE

Sunday Pay-What-You-Can matinees.

Rush Seats, on sold-out performances, on a first-come, first-serve basis at $30 a ticket*.

$29 student and Under 30 tickets.

$30 arts workers tickets.

20% discount for seniors 65+.

20% discount for groups of 10 or more, call our box office to book.

*not available for A Strange Loop

