Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Opens at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre

Two years ago, the infamous Cornley Drama Society brought their chaotic adaptation of Peter Pan to the Citadel Theatre. Now, they are determined to make amends for that blunder-filled production, presenting a stylish Edwardian whodunnit called The Murder at Haversham Manor. However, the latter show shares its predecessor’s fate: lines are forgotten mid-sentence, paintings crash to the floor, and an Anne Murray song blares when the sound technician hits the wrong button. This play-within-a-play is none other than the worldwide hit, The Play That Goes Wrong.

As suggested by the title of the play-within-a-play, there has been a murder at Haversham House. The victim? A wealthy dandy named Charles Haversham (portrayed by Cornley Drama Society actor, Jonathan). Charles’ two brothers wring their hands and his glamorous fiancée weeps.

While waiting for the police, Charles' siblings take it upon themselves to move their brother onto a stretcher. However, the stretcher is lifted only for the handles to tear off, sending Charles crashing, yelping, to the floor. Frazzled, the living siblings (a.k.a. Robert and Max, played by Joel Schaefer and Andrew Macdonald-Smith) pantomime carrying off the destroyed stretcher, giving Charles (a.k.a. Jonathan, portrayed by Alexander Ariate) no choice but to woodenly stand, hang his head, and shuffle sideways off stage before the scene changes. Soon after, the audience learns Max is having an affair with Charles' fiancée, Florence (Cornley actress, Sandra, depicted by Vanessa Leticia Jetté) rendering them highly suspicious. It is now up to the tweed-clad police inspector (Daniela Vlaskalic) to crack the case.

The Play That Goes Wrong has all the right ingredients for an old-timey British mystery: a creaky old house, eye-catching costumes, and a butler who might know more than he lets on. Haversham Manor is brought to life by Beyata Hackborn’s intricate set, which is gradually and thoroughly destroyed by the Cornley Drama Society’s frazzled players. Everything onstage is apt to shatter, topple, or catch on fire; the effect is like watching a gingerbread house collapse, its various adornments raining down. Joseph Abetria’s costumes are striking, and Haversham’s butler (portrayed by John Ullyatt) might indeed know more about the case than meets the eye. Throw in almost non-stop slapstick comedy, an invisible dog, and a jittery, script-clutching stagehand replacing the unconscious Sandra mid-show, and you have a hilarious rollercoaster ride of a performance where literally anything can happen.

The Play That Goes Wrong wreaks havoc at the Citadel’s Shoctor Theatre until August 4!

Photo by Nanc Price for The Citadel Theatre’s production of The Play That Goes Wrong (2024), in partnership with Theatre Calgary and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, featuring Andrew Macdonald-Smith and Joel Schafer.

