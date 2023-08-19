Review: SIX Makes a Triumphant Return to Edmonton's Citadel Theatre

The production runs at The Citadel Theatre until September 14.

By: Aug. 19, 2023

Review: SIX Makes a Triumphant Return to Edmonton's Citadel Theatre

Divorced. Beheaded. Died. Divorced. Beheaded. Survived. The wives of the infamous King Henry VIII return to Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre to a fanfare of cheers and applause. Since its local pre-Broadway run in 2019, SIX has made loyal subjects out of bonafide Broadway fans and theatre newcomers alike. In this glitzy 80-minute pop spectacle, these six Tudor queens get down to infectious showtunes inspired by artists including Avril Lavigne, Adele, and Britney Spears

The air crackles with excitement even before the purple and gold curtain rises. After the splashy, exposition-laced opener, Ex-Wives, the queens implore the rapt audience to help crown the frontwoman of their band. The deciding factor? The wife whose trauma surpasses that of her fellow bandmates. 

Up first is the fiery Catherine of Aragon (played by Whitby, Ontario native, Jaz Robinson). The cast-aside Spanish monarch makes her case in the upbeat, dance-filled number, No Way. Next up is her mysterious successor, Anne Boleyn (portrayed by Mississauga-born (Julia Pulo). In what is arguably the show’s most recognizable number (Don’t Lose Ur Head), Pulo strikes comedic gold with her sassy characterization. Following in Anne Boleyn’s sparkly footsteps is Jane Seymour (depicted by Montreal native Maggie Lacasse). Though initially painted as meek and submissive, Jane reveals another, stronger side of herself during her stirring power ballad, Heart of Stone. 

Later, we meet the larger-than-life Anna of Cleves (Krystal Hernández), who steals the show during her sassy solo, Get Down. Up next is the youngest of the bunch, the teenaged Katherine Howard (Elysia Cruz). What begins as the fifth wife’s confident, innuendo-laced song (All You Wanna Do) eventually gives way to palpable heartbreak. Last but not least is the sage Catherine Parr (Lauren Mariasoosay). In the heart-rending I Don’t Need Your Love, Mariasoosay’s stunning vocals are on full display. 

From beginning to end, Six is an irresistible royal treat. Along with the fantastic cast and often infectiously catchy score, it boasts dynamic female musicians and Tony Award-winning costumes that marry Edwardian attire with modern flair. The production’s many high notes make up for the flimsiness of its competition plotline and occasional historical inaccuracies (specifically the ones regarding Anne Boleyn’s morality). It is no surprise that this clever, escapist show is once again seeing Edmonton audiences flocking to the theatre. The queens hold court at The Citadel’s Shoctor Theatre until September 14. 

Photo by Joan Marcus for Mirvish’s production of SIX at The Citadel Theatre. Canadian Cast of SIX. L-R: Maggie Lacasse, Elysia Cruz, Jaz Robinson, Julia Pulo, Krystal Hernández, Lauren Mariasoosay. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus 




