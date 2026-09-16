SPACE JUMP 3000 Will Debut at Rapid Fire Theatre
The show weaves between 15 different stories based on performer combinations, with each performance preceded by a different Rapid Fire Theatre troupe.
Rapid Fire Theatre is launching audiences into the unexpected this September with Space Jump 3000, a fast-paced improv show where multiple stories unfold, collide and evolve throughout the night.
Headlining for four performances at Rapid Fire Exchange, Space Jump 3000 features an ambitious improv format that weaves between 15 different stories, based on the different combinations of performers appearing on stage.
The result? Audiences can experience up to 15 completely improvised scenes for the price of one — with no two performances ever the same.
One small laugh for man, one giant laugh for mankind.
Space Jump 3000 moves rapidly between characters, worlds and storylines as performers take creative risks and build an entire universe in real time. Everything audiences see is created live on stage, making every performance a completely unique experience.
Each performance will feature a different Rapid Fire Theatre troupe opening the show, giving audiences an additional dose of Edmonton improv before Space Jump 3000 takes the stage.
PERFORMANCE DATES
Friday, September 18 — 7:00 PM
Saturday, September 19 — 7:00 PM
Friday, September 25 — 7:00 PM
Saturday, September 26 — 7:00 PM
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