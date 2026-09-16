SPACE JUMP 3000 Will Debut at Rapid Fire Theatre

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Rapid Fire Theatre is launching audiences into the unexpected this September with Space Jump 3000, a fast-paced improv show where multiple stories unfold, collide and evolve throughout the night.

Headlining for four performances at Rapid Fire Exchange, Space Jump 3000 features an ambitious improv format that weaves between 15 different stories, based on the different combinations of performers appearing on stage.

The result? Audiences can experience up to 15 completely improvised scenes for the price of one — with no two performances ever the same.

One small laugh for man, one giant laugh for mankind.

Space Jump 3000 moves rapidly between characters, worlds and storylines as performers take creative risks and build an entire universe in real time. Everything audiences see is created live on stage, making every performance a completely unique experience.

Each performance will feature a different Rapid Fire Theatre troupe opening the show, giving audiences an additional dose of Edmonton improv before Space Jump 3000 takes the stage.

PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, September 18 — 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 19 — 7:00 PM

Friday, September 25 — 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 26 — 7:00 PM

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 32 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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