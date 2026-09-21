Brian Webb Dance Company Reveals 2026–27 Season and Leadership Transition

NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Brian Webb Dance Company has announced its 2026–27 season, featuring six contemporary dance presentations in Edmonton between October 2026 and May 2027.

The company’s 48th season will also begin an artistic leadership transition. Contemporary dancer and choreographer Molly McDermott has assumed the role of incoming artistic director and will collaborate with founder Brian Webb throughout this season and the next.

Webb established the Brian Webb Dance Company in 1979 and is described by the organization as the longest-serving artistic director in Canadian arts history.

The season will begin with Rachel Meyer’s Mama, Do We Die When We Sleep? on October 15 and 16 at Freemasons’ Hall of Edmonton. Inspired by a question from Meyer’s two-year-old daughter, the work explores wonder as imagination and dream space challenge responsibility and conformity.

Montreal string ensemble collectif9 will present RITUÆLS on January 29 and 30 at the Westbury Theatre. Bringing together music from the Middle Ages through the 21st century, the program will feature works by Hildegard von Bingen, Arvo Pärt, Michael Tippett, Nicole Lizée, Bryce Dessner and Jocelyn Morlock.

Jeanette Kotowich’s BOLT will follow February 5 and 6 at the Westbury Theatre. The Indigenous-created work is described as a reclamation of artistic sovereignty forged through kinship and collaboration. Its ensemble journey explores connection, positive energy and kinetic joy.

Canada/India... India/Canada will receive its world premiere April 28 and 29 at the Westbury Theatre. Webb will collaborate with India’s Anuj and Neha Mishra, featuring music by Gary James Joynes and Deepak Paramashivan. Sanjukta Sinha will create a new work for Edmonton dancer Marla Palakkamanil and perform a solo. The project will explore the relationship between Canada and India.

James L’Hirondelle Viveiros will present the world premiere of his solo Full of Grace on May 14 and 15 at the Timms Centre for the Arts’ Second Playing Space. The work examines ancestry, memory and what remains when personal and cultural histories have been obscured.

The season will conclude with the world premiere of Amber Borotsik’s group dance Bad Liar on May 28 and 29 at the Timms Centre for the Arts. Created in response to Borotsik’s experiences with pregnancy loss, the work will bring her together with sound designer and composer Aaron Macri and an ensemble of dance and theater performers to explore truth, fiction and speechlessness.

All performances will begin at 8 p.m.

Season subscriptions include all six productions for the price of five and are priced at $200 for adults and $125 for students and seniors ages 65 and older. Individual tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for students and seniors.



Photo Credit: (L-R):

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 01 Hrs 31 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Edmonton News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming