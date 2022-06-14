Northern Light Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring Canadian Premiere of ENOUGH & More

Northern Light Theatre is inviting you to book your seat now on their next exciting journey. Join them on their 47th year of flight, bringing challenging and provocative theatre to Edmonton audiences.

"Thank you for flying with us, Edmonton," says Artistic Director Trevor Schmidt. "Without you we would be stranded on the tarmac. This season we'll be presenting plays about horror, fear, and hope- and we look forward to sharing it all with you."

In addition to announcing a new season, Northern Light Theatre has announced Bridget Norris-Jones as their new General Manager.

"I am delighted to welcome Bridget to the NLT team, after an extensive search process by our Board of Directors. She brings with her a wealth of vast and varied experience in theatre administration, as well as a keen sense of the 'backstage' dynamics of our business," says Trevor Schmidt. "She bursts with positivity and has established herself easily with her initiative and her insistence that we all must 'Eat the frog first!'. I think I can speak for everyone that has met her thus far- she is a joy to have in the workplace, and I look forward to creating art with her for years to come! New workmates, new friends!"

Bridget's family has relocated to Edmonton after 15+ years working in professional theatre in Toronto and area. Bridget is a graduate from the highly regarded conservatory theatre program at George Brown College and she worked regularly as an actor, musician, and dancer professionally for many years after graduating. In tandem, she pursued and honed her arts and business management skills and became highly sought after in this area working regularly for theatre and productions companies such as Nightwood Theatre, Summer Works Theatre Festival, Studio 180, 4th Line Theatre, Supporting Roles Interactive, Trey Anthony Productions, Cow over Moon and Contrary Company. She's been looking for a place to call home in a GM position and couldn't be happier to focus her considerable skills to the betterment of Northern Light Theatre.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the team at Northern Light Theatre," says Bridget. "I look forward to contributing to Northern Light Theatre's legacy."

SQUEAMISH



By Aaron Mark

Directed by Trevor Schmidt

Featuring Davina Stewart



October 20-November 5, 2022

Studio Theatre Inside ATB Financial Arts Barns

10330 - 84 Ave



Sharon, an Upper West Side shrink, longtime recovering alcoholic, and world-class hemophobe, finds herself in the South Plains of Texas-off her psychotropic drugs-after her nephew's sudden death. SQUEAMISH is a grotesque tale of phobia and compulsion, a minimalist work of psychological horror about craving what terrifies us most.



"...A horror-laced monologue about the aftermath of a suicide that will likely twist your innards and disturb your sleep...Theatre at its most provocative. Consider yourself warned."

ENOUGH



Canadian Premiere

By Stef Smith

Directed by Trevor Schmidt

Featuring Kristin Johnston & Linda Grass



January 19-February 4, 2023

Studio Theatre Inside ATB Financial Arts Barns

10330 - 84 Ave



Jane and Toni are immaculate, iconic, accommodating flight attendants. They're here for your safety, your comfort and your pleasure. Or so you think. But 30,000 feet below them their seemingly perfect lives are rapidly unravelling.



In the sky, over the sea and in cheap hotel rooms around the world, they can feel the ground shake beneath them. Something is rising up, something which cannot be ignored. And it's calling out for them. If they're going to survive what's coming, something needs to change.

A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW



By Tatty Hennessey

Featuring Dayna Lea Hoffman



April 20-May 6, 2023

Studio Theatre Inside ATB Financial Arts Barns

10330 - 84 Ave



When her geography teacher father dies suddenly in an accident, Rory takes a look at the papers in his home office and discovers that his passion for North Pole explorers included a plan to go to the Arctic. He never made it in life, so Rory decides to take his ashes there on a last expedition.

Tatty Hennessey's play A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW is about being an explorer in a melting world. It's a coming-of-age story. With polar bears. An epic and undulating story that pitches themes of death and rebirth against a shifting backdrop of climate change, exploration and the uncertain geography of the North.