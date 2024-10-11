YouthWrite Announces Fall Workshops

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



YouthWrite, Alberta's premier writing organization is offering an online workshop, Drawn to Character, for Grades 4 and up, November 16 & 17.

Four workshop sessions will run over the two days and feature instruction by celebrated author Marty Chan, and brilliant comic artists Daniel J. Schneider and Catherine Dubois. Participants can register for as many sessions as they wish.

Sessions Offered

Heroes Assembled

November 16 | 10 AM - Noon

Marty Chan & Daniel J. Schneider

Learn how to brainstorm your own superhero character, complete with powers and a secret identity to protect. Your story will fly after you apply the lessons in this workshop.

Monster Mania

November 16 | 1 PM - 3 PM

Marty Chan & Daniel J. Schneider

Whether you’re creating a were-beast or a zombie horde, this workshop can help you create magnificent monsters. Learn how to use settings to define your monsters and how to mutate the biological features of known animals into the traits of your creatures. Turn your nightmarish visions into the nightmares that will haunt your readers.

Creepypasta Night

November 17 | 10 AM - Noon

Marty Chan & Catherine Dubois

Love scary stories and urban legends? Learn how to write creepypastas. This workshop will share techniques to frighten readers and keep them on the edge of their seats from the first page to the last.

Fantastic Worlds

November 17 | 1 PM - 3 PM

Marty Chan & Catherine Dubois

You, too, can build fantasy worlds that will delight readers. This workshop has tips on creating an imaginary world and making it seem as real as the house down the street. Discover techniques for shaping otherworldly settings and using characters to make your fantasy fiction come to life.

Registration fee is $60 per workshop. Bundle your registrations and save $10 per session!

$60 for any 1 workshop

$110 for any 2 workshops

$150 for any 3 workshops

$180 for all 4 workshops

