L'UniThéâtre Presents AN EVENING WITH LUCY DARLING

L'UniThéâtre returns in 2021 with an online bilingual (French & English) family appropriate magic show.

Une Soirée Avec Lucy Darling/An Evening With Lucy Darling is a 60-minute bilingual mix of playful improvisational comedy, hilarious witty writing, and impossible magical feats. Lucy is known the world over for her wit, her charm, and her exceptionally good hair. The show is like an old Hollywood screwball comedy that talks back!



Guests are invited to dress up, mix themselves a drink, and enjoy a night "out" while staying in. The virtual "doors" will open 30 minutes early so that you can socialize with other guests and get ready for the show.

"As Lucy says, 'we could all use a good laugh and a little magic," says L'UniThéâtre Artistic Director Vincent Forcier. "We are proud to present this world-famous entertainer, in a special bilingual performance, for our Francophone, Francophile, and English audiences."

Miss Darling is a 10-time Award-Winning Entertainer featured in the Guinness Book of World Records (2014), Ripley's Believe it or Not (2015) and the star of the Super Channel documentary Carisa Hendrix: Girl on Fire. In 2019 she was the recipient of the prestigious Allan Slaight award and voted Stage Magician of the Year at the Magic Castle.



She is considered one of magic's most exciting rising stars.



Une Soirée Avec Lucy Darling/An Evening With Lucy Darling features Carisa Hendrix as Lucy Darling; Richard Lee as Lawrence, Miranda Allen as Marci. Directed by Jim Millan, Technical Direction by Carisa Hendrix, Produced by Abstract Rabbit Productions.

Buying a ticket to see the streaming presentation of Une Soirée Avec Lucy Darling/An Evening With Lucy Darling is the same as buying for any L'Unitheatre show. You choose the date and L'Unitheatre sends a link with password to view the performance.



The link for the performance will last 24 hours. Cancellations must be made 24 hours in advance of the performance start time to change a ticket from the Friday to the Saturday, should you not be able to watch the stream on opening night. EDMONTON- L'UniThéâtre revient en 2021 avec un spectacle de magie, en ligne, bilingue (français et anglais) et adapté pour les familles.