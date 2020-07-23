Edmonton's Jazz Festival to Present One More Big Weekend

The TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival 2020 continues and wraps up with one more big weekend and a tribute to 2020. Tune into edmontonjazz.com and enjoy free performances and interviews from musicians around the world.

"We are not only showcasing the music of some of the best artists in jazz today we are also providing our audiences a unique opportunity to hear them talk about their music and themselves," says Artistic Producer Kent Sangster.

The TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival is grateful for the ongoing support of our presenting sponsor TD Bank Group, and their continued commitment to supporting music and culture in our community.

Follow us on our social feeds to learn more about featured artists along with the very special Jazz Moments, combining improvised music from local jazz musicians and an original piece of visual artwork from local visual artists.

Unless otherwise stated, artists have pre-recorded their performances and edited for sound quality, in some cases live from empty venues. All the Festival artists are paid to participate.

July 25 & 26

Kendrick Scott

Drums Saturday July 25 8:00 p.m. When it came time to follow up Kendrick Scott's album We Are The Drum he felt stuck. Self-doubt formed a blockade. But, as Wayne Shorter says, "There's always something unfolding on the other side of the negative." Producer Derrick Hodge said "We need to tap into those fears and insecurities and make some art out of them." It got Kendrick out of his head and into the studio to create the gorgeous A Wall Becomes a Bridge.

Listen to Kendrick discuss his music with Kent Sangster and hear some great music from an amazing drummer and jazz artist.

Mats Gustafson

Saxophone Saturday July 25 9:00 p.m.

Born 1964 in Umeå, Northern Sweden. Living in Nickelsdorf, Austria. Saxophone player, improviser and composer. Solo artist and international tours and projects with a.o. Sonic Youth, Merzbow, Jim O´Rourke, Barry Guy, Otomo Yoshihide, Yoshimi, Peter Brötzmann, Neneh Cherry, Chrsitian Marclay, ALbert Oehlen, Ken Vandermark and in working groups FIRE!, THE END, LUFT, ANGUISH and Gush. Projects with The Underflow, Boots Brown, Swedish Azz and Fake (the facts), BNNT. Large ensemble work with FIRE! Orchestra, Klangforum Wien and the NU - ensemble. Over 2000 concerts and over 250 record productions in Europe, Australia, Africa, North & South America and Asia.

Collaborations with contemporary dance, theatre, art, poetry as well as projects with noise, electronica, contemporary rock and free jazz.

Joey Alexander

Piano Sunday July 26 3:00 p.m.

A funny thing happened to Joey Alexander over the past five years, a whirlwind period during which he became the most brilliantly precocious talent in jazz history-that is, a renowned festival and concert-hall headliner; the youngest musician ever nominated for a Grammy Award in a jazz category; and a media favourite who's earned a profile on 60 Minutes, a front-page profile in the New York Times and other premier coverage.

As heard on WARNA, his new major-label Verve Records debut, he's simply become one of the most expressive and thrilling pianist-composers currently at work in jazz. Alexander's precocity can still stun concertgoers, but his music, including original work and personalized interpretations of great songs, has now taken its rightful place in the spotlight.

Join us for an exclusive TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival solo performance by Joey Sunday at 3pm.

Community Charity Initiative

Rather than requesting donations for the Edmonton Jazz Festival Society or our performers, the TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival is honoured to support the community by highlighting a selection of local charities whose work they believe makes our community a better place to live, work, and play.

The Festival wants to celebrate the resiliency and community-minded spirit of Edmonton, and wants to give back to the community. Below are the local organizations chosen for the inaugural Community Charity Initiative. The Festival encourages viewers and supporters to learn more about their important work and contribute to their cause. TD EIJF will be matching community support with a gift of $500 to each listed charity.

Related Articles Shows View More Edmonton Stories

More Hot Stories For You