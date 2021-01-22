Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Citadel Theatre Presents LIVING ROOM LOVE SONGS

Living Room Love Songs runs February 14-17, 2021.

Jan. 22, 2021  

Spouses, friends, lovers, family, and everything in between - love comes in all shapes and sizes! Celebrate love this February 14 and support the Citadel Theatre at the same time.

Nuela Charles, Michael Bernard Fitzgerald, John Wort Hannam, Tara Jackson, Audrey Ochoa, and Farren Timoteo will each perform a set of three songs all about love. The songs have all been pre-recorded following all COVID protocols. From their homes to yours! Enjoy this online video concert full of timeless classics and original works with your loved ones in your own living room.

Living Room Love Songs runs February 14-17, 2021.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.citadeltheatre.com/2020-2021/livingroomlovesongs.



Related Articles View More Edmonton Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Cast Announced For THE DUST OF DEATH Virtual Production
  • Northern Sky Announces the Passing of Foundational Figure Neen Rock
  • Northern Sky Presents Multi-Instrumentalist Eric Lewis Streaming Live from Memphis
  • Peninsula Players Announces 2021 Winter Play Reading Schedule