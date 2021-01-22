Citadel Theatre Presents LIVING ROOM LOVE SONGS

Spouses, friends, lovers, family, and everything in between - love comes in all shapes and sizes! Celebrate love this February 14 and support the Citadel Theatre at the same time.

Nuela Charles, Michael Bernard Fitzgerald, John Wort Hannam, Tara Jackson, Audrey Ochoa, and Farren Timoteo will each perform a set of three songs all about love. The songs have all been pre-recorded following all COVID protocols. From their homes to yours! Enjoy this online video concert full of timeless classics and original works with your loved ones in your own living room.

Living Room Love Songs runs February 14-17, 2021.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.citadeltheatre.com/2020-2021/livingroomlovesongs.