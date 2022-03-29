CARIBBEAN MUSKRAT Comes to The Varscona Theatre in April

After pogo-ing hither, thither, and yon for two provoking and perplexing years, Teatro La Quindicina is returning to the Varscona with a full four-play series. Were that not sufficient cause for celebration, the 2022 season also marks their 40th anniversary! Yes indeed, they've been bringing their unique brand of pithy, exquisite, and brio-filled comedies to Edmonton stages for a full four decades, and they'll be marking the occasion by reviving some of their favourite offerings of years gone by, beginning with the uniquely daffy Caribbean Muskrat, written by Josh Dean and Stewart Lemoine.

Originally commissioned by Calgary's High Performance Rodeo and the Edmonton Comedy Festival, Caribbean Muskrat was first performed in 2003, and over the next two years popped in to various near and far-flung locations: Winnipeg! Innisfail! and of course the old Varscona Theatre. It's a characteristically madcap Teatro tale of deliriously high stakes in the Okanagan Valley. The arrival of a rare and highly prized aquatic rodent in that celebrated town of wine and sunshine initiates a breathless romantic tangle, where brunch quickly becomes a downright harrowing experience.

Teatro fave Rachel Bowron portrays the ambitious restauranteuse Cynthia Lodgepole, heading a three-person cast including two vivacious newcomers: Rochelle Laplante as the saucily uncompromising civil servant Bess Wesley, and Jackson Card as the much-sought-after bachelor sleep clinician Dr. Hadrien Burch.

Stewart Lemoine directs and longtime Teatro costume designer Leona Brausen supplies the Okanag-togs. Debuting designer Madeline Blondal conjures the particular world of vineyards, bistros, and vineyard bistros, while lighting designer Alison Yanota dapples and mottles the scene with elegance and whimsy. Long-time Teatro leading lady Jenny McKillop relinquishes her traditional spot centre stage for a riotous debut as the production's stage manager, and Belinda Cornish and Andrew Macdonald-Smith gleefully inhabit the roles of company's co-artistic directors.

A reminder masking and REP are in effect for Varscona Theatre.

Tickets ay be purchased at teatroq.com.

Caribbean Muskrat runs from April 1-17 at the Varscona Theatre- 10329 83 Avenue., with a preview performance on March 31. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30pm, with additional matinees on Sundays at 2pm.

Prices are $42 regular and $37 for students and seniors.

Matinee and preview tickets are $25 for everyone.

Tuesday evenings are Pay-What-You-Can & available at the door only.