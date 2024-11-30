Beloved Edmonton Theatre Artist Dies at 60

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beloved Edmonton theatre performer Julien Arnold passed away on November 24, 2024, while performing in the Citadel Theatre’s production of A Christmas Carol. He was playing the role of the exuberant and kindhearted Mr. Fezziwig, the employer and mentor to a young Ebenezer Scrooge.

Arnold was no stranger to the Citadel’s annual Yuletide tradition; throughout A Christmas Carol’s 24-year history, he portrayed the warm and compassionate Bob Cratchit in Tom Wood’s adaptation and took on the role of Scrooge in 2017. Arnold subsequently appeared in David van Belle’s post-World War II production as Mr. Fezziwg, Jacob Marley, and in various ensemble roles.

Though perhaps best known for his performances in A Christmas Carol, Arnold delighted audiences in many other Citadel productions. His credits included Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast, the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz, Nick Bottom in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Colonel Mustard in Clue. He also performed with many other local theatre companies including Teatro Live!, Shadow Theatre, The Mayfield Dinner Theatre, and Theatre Yes. He was a founding member of Free Will Players and began The Atlas Theatre Collective in 2008.

On the November 28th reopening of A Christmas Carol, the audience paid a heartfelt tribute to Arnold in the form of a resounding pre-show and post-show standing ovation. The Citadel’s artistic director, Daryl Cloran, also dedicated the rest of the show’s run in memory of Arnold.

A GoFund has begun in support of Arnold’s wife and fellow theatre artist, Sheiny Satanove. As of November 30, it has garnered over $59,000 toward its $75,000 goal.

Image: Julien Arnold as Bob Cratchit, 2018. Photo supplied by Citadel Theatre.

