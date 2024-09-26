BEAR GREASE Comes To The Citadel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Living up to its promise of theatre for the theatrically adventurous, the first show of the 2024/25 Highwire Series is set to hand-jive onto the Maclab Theatre stage for a 10-day run this October.

It's Sandy and Danny like you've never seen them before, Bear Grease takes the 1978 musical, Grease, on an Indigenous joyride, with fashion that slays, humour that tickles your funny bone, and music that makes you groove! It's a rez makeover for the beloved characters, keeping the authenticity alive while adding a burst of cultural flair. Buckle up for an electrifying experience that celebrates Indigenous cultures and dances its way into your heart—it's a one-of-a-kind adventure you don't want to miss.

Bear Grease is a LightningCloud production from married co-writers and creators of the show, Henry “Cloud” Andrade and Crystle Lightning. The duo states that after watching the movie Grease and infusing their own lyrics into the songs, the idea for this fun, energetic celebration of culture was born. In their own words “Bear Grease is set in an alternate universe” and is a showcase of Indigenous peoples from all over North America, bringing elements such as clothing, dance and new lyrics from the experiences of the cast.

While not an exact replica of Grease, this production features characters and music you know and love plus new songs and twists to the original. The show was a hit during its run at Edmonton's International Fringe Festival in 2021, playing to sold out venues, and has been touring Canada and the United States for the past few years.

Bear Grease plays October 17 – 27, 2024. Tickets are available online at citadeltheatre.com or by calling Box Office at 780.425.1820.

An Accessible Performance of Bear Grease takes place on October 26, 2024, at 1:30pm which consists of both a Relaxed and Captioned Performance. To learn more about the Accessible Performances which are being offered for every show in the 2024/25 Season, visit citadeltheatre.com/accessibility

Pay What You Choose in-person night, presented by Alberta Blue Cross takes place on Sunday, October 20, 2024. More information can be found at citadeltheatre.com

