Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts' Ukrainian Christmas Market Returns This Saturday

Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts' (ACUA) will present their annual Ukrainian Christmas Market featuring art, crafts, food, gifts, and Ukrainian goods, all in time for the holiday shopping season. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and close at 3:00 p.m.

The annual ACUA Christmas Market is a long-standing Edmonton Ukrainian-Community tradition. With it's hyper shop-local vibe, the market is an opportunity for artists and craft kitchen artisans to sell their goods to eager shoppers during a busy time of year.

Local vendors include:

Every Dae Clay

Camille creates beautiful clay earrings meant to help you “Celebrate Every Dae.” Each pair is created to reflect your inner light.

Ivanna Dyedkova

Ivanna is a talented and accliamed beadwork artist. She is always looking for new sources of inspiration that drives her to learn, improve and develop new techniques and one-of-a-kind pieces of art. Each piece of jewelry reflects her imagination, adoration, and respect for this art form.

Friends of the Ukrainian Village

Formed in 1984, the Friends of the Ukrainian Village Society (FOUVS) is dedicated to supporting the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village through fundraising events, donations and membership fees, and through the administration of the museum shop and food services. Generated funds support of the acquisition and restoration of furnishings and artifacts, costuming for role-players, and programming that enhances the visitor experience.

Lori Studios

You'll definitely recognize Lori Studios with her beautiful ‘Baba Dinnerwar' ceramics that include mugs, spoon rests, bowls, teapot sets, you name it! She also offers candles, glassware and much more.

MarVal Creations

Visit MarVal Creations for a selection of freshly sewn runners, ‘rushnyky,' table clothes and more.

MataMiaArt Handmade Ceramics

MataMia is a ceramic artist born in Ukraine and based in Edmonton. She creates functional ceramic art pieces like mugs, plates and jewelry. Her artstyle combines cultural roots with her love for nature. Each handcrafted item is designed to bring whimsical charm and beauty into everyday life.

Joanne Melnychuk

Complete your Christmas shopping with handmade textilles! Joanne creates hand-sewn and home-made items from recycled and repurposed materials. She will have scrunchies, masks, kids aprons and more for sale at the market.

My Ukrainian Designs

My Ukrainian Designs is an Alberta home-based fundraiser for Ukraine making contemporary Ukrainian embroidered clothing for all members of the family. Most one-of-a-kind pieces are meant for everyday wear and show.

Prairie Garlic Farm

Established in 2018, Prairie Garlic Farm is a small, family-run business in Sturgeon County, Alberta specializing in purple stripe garlic. PGF started from their family's passion for growing nutritious garlic—free of pesticides and 100% natural. Their grandparents took great pride in gardening and taught them the same techniques and values that have been a part of their family for many generations.

Anna Soichenko

Anna Soichenko has lived in Edmonton for two years and has been making jewelry for six years including brooches, chokers, and earrings.

Liudmyla Zhuravlova

Liudmyla Zhuravlova is a multi-displinary artist from Vinnytsia, Ukraine. She currently resides in Lloydminster and is a beadweaver and a petrykivka painter. She also works with polymer clay to create adorable mugs.

Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts facilitates and encourages greater appreciation and awareness of the Ukrainian arts and their cultural significance to the greater Alberta community. Through exhibitions, tours, festivals, educational programs, workshops, and special projects, ACUA promotes growth and provides support to Ukrainian arts and artists living in Alberta.

