A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Comes to the Citadel Theatre in September

Tennessee Williams’ classic play exploring love, life and heartbreak will begin at the Citadel Theatre this September.

After losing her Mississippi home to creditors, Blanche duBois relocates to the New Orleans home of her younger sister and brother-in-law, Stella and Stanley Kowalski. Undermined by romantic illusions, Blanche cannot cope with life's harsh realities. While Blanche's world collapses, Stanley stalks closer to discovering the truth of her past and exposing her secrets.

Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece first premiered on Broadway in 1947 and since that time there have been countless productions and adaptations, with multiple Broadway revivals of the play that The New York Times called “a poignant and luminous story.” Often regarded as among the finest plays of the 20th century, A Streetcar Named Desire is considered by many to be Williams’ greatest work. The Citadel’s production will honour the magnitude of this play and feature a stunning set by Brian Dudkiewicand beautiful costumes by Jessica Oostergo.

Artistic Director Daryl Cloran will direct Lindsey Angell (As You Like It (2020)) as Blanche DuBois and Stafford Perry (Pride and Prejudice (2008), As You Like It (2010)) as Stanley Kowalski. Passions flare and ideals collide in the sultry streets of New Orleans beginning September 21, with performances continuing though October 13, 2024.

Produced in Association with Theatre Calgary, A Streetcar Named Desire plays in the Shoctor Theatre from September 21 - October 13, 2024. Tickets are available now at 780.425.1820 through the Box Office or at citadeltheatre.com.

Pay What You Choose, presented by Alberta Blue Cross, in-person performance happens September 22, 2024. More information can be found at www.citadeltheatre.com.

