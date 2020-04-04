Williamston Theatre's Production Of THESE MORTAL HOSTS is Streaming Online

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, presents the Michigan Premiere of These Mortal Hosts by Eric Coble. Public performances were canceled due to the current virus pandemic, but a limited time online streaming version of the show is available. "Virtual" tickets are now on sale through April 26.

After a tragedy devastates tiny Dove Creek, Colorado, the Mysteries begin. Earl can't explain the change coming over him ... Phyllis knows the impossible has become possible ... and Meaghan is trying to decipher the instructions coming from the voices she hears. Three seemingly random strangers find themselves thrust together at the center of the Mysteries as their lives, and bodies, hurtle toward events far beyond their comprehension. Whatever is happening, the whole town is suddenly swept up in events of epic proportion. The question is: Are they preparing for a miracle, or are they succumbing to collective madness? A riveting exploration of faith and community in small-town America. (Contains adult language and content.)

The cast of These Mortal Hosts features one newcomer to the Williamston Theatre stage, MSU student Anna Ryzenga, along with Mark Colson (Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol, Pulp) and Emily Sutton-Smith (Out of Orbit, Doublewide). Paige Conway (New Releases) is the Director for These Mortal Hosts. The production team includes Scenic Design by Bartley H. Bauer (900 Miles to International Falls, New Releases), Lighting Design by Dustin D. Miller (To Quiet The Quiet, Out of Orbit), Costume Design by Holly Iler (The Gin Game, To Quiet The Quiet), Sound Design by Julia Garlotte (The Gin Game, Memoir), Props Design by Michelle Raymond (900 Miles to International Falls, A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show) and Projections Design by Rachel Tuba. The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (900 Miles to International Falls, A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show).

Performances for These Mortal Hosts were scheduled to run from March 26 through April 26. Two weeks into rehearsal, it became clear that for public safety, public performances would need to be canceled. The company acted quickly to secure permission from the playwright Eric Coble, as well as a contract from the Actors' Equity Association to film a performance. Ann Arbor filmmaker Andy Kirshner was brought on board to help create a unique filmed performance experience.

"Virtual" tickets are now on sale through April 26. Patrons will have a two week window to view the performance online through the Vimeo platform. Tickets range in price from $20 - $35. All price points receive the same viewing experience. Patrons choose the price point that they are able to afford, with an opportunity to support the Williamston Theatre in this challenging time. Tickets are available online at www.williamstontheatre.org or by calling the box office at (517) 655-7469 Tuesdays - Fridays 12-6PM. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made. Ticket holders will receive a confirmation e-mail with a link and password to give them access to their viewing experience.

This production is made possible in part by an award from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts with additional support from the Williamston Sunrise Rotary.

The Williamston Theatre is a not-for-profit, professional live theatre company, dedicated to producing plays that excite, engage and entertain our audiences. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received numerous local awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.

The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off of I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. Additional information about the company is available online at www.williamstontheatre.org and on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/williamstontheatre.





