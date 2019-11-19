Williamston Theatre Announces Giving Tuesday Event

To launch the season of giving, the Williamston Theatre gives back! We'll be presenting readings of six plays - an entire season in a day. Readings begin at 10am and run through 10pm. The public is invited to come for one play, or stay for them all. This event is FREE and open to the public, no reservations are necessary. Information will be available in our lobby on several local charities doing amazing work in our community.

Schedule of Plays

10am

Tracy Jones by Stephen Kaplan

Tracy Jones has rented out the back "party room" of Jones Street Bar and Grill: The Place for Wings and Things, a typical chain restaurant. Tracy Jones is throwing a party to which she's invited every woman in the world who is also named Tracy Jones. Tracy Jones has been sitting for over an hour alone, nursing her Diet Coke, waiting for any other Tracy Joneses to show up. Tracy Jones' epic loneliness is about to be tested beyond anything she ever imagined.

Noon

Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England by Madeleine George

Dean Wreen is not having a good week. Her college is in dire financial straits and a plan to close its tiny, all-but-forgotten natural history museum is sending unexpected shock waves across campus and out into the local community. Town-gown relations are in tatters! The local newspaper is erupting in protest! Even the awful, historically inaccurate dioramas in the museum have started mouthing off! A screwball sex comedy about the perils of monogamy, certainty, and academic administration.

2pm

SHOCK! The Spine-Tingling Tale of Miss Spidra by Joseph Zettelmaier

Her fans never knew Joyce Billings. To them, she was Miss Spidra, campy host of "The Night Parlor," Toledo's midnight horror movie show. Starting as a struggling actress trying to make her mark, Joyce finds herself becoming an icon, a celebrity. But her efforts to keep her beloved show alive cost her more than she could have guessed. Framed against a documentary about her life, Miss Spidra's journey through the monster craze of the 60s asks what lines one will cross to succeed.

4pm

Creating Claire by Joe DiPietro

Employed as a docent at a natural history museum, nice, middle-aged Claire comes under fire when her tour-guide patter deviates from the strict scientific beliefs of her formidable supervisor and heads down a path that espouses intelligent design. Claire's spiritual slant attracts extra visitors but soon leads to legal action. A powerful exploration of the supernova that results when science, faith and politics collide.

6pm

Fortune by Deborah Zoe Laufer

Maude, a lonely, surly, storefront psychic has accepted that love is not in the cards for her. She can see the future and knows this to be true. But when Jeremy, a despondent love-hungry accountant threatens to kill himself if she sees no love for him, she must wrestle with fate, and in changing his destiny, change her own.

8pm

Maytag Virgin by Audrey Cefaly

A classic Southern love story. Maytag Virgin follows Alabama school teacher Lizzy Nash and her new neighbor, Jack Key, over the year following the tragic death of Lizzy's husband. The play explores the ideas of inertia and self-enlightenment, and the bridge between the two.

The Williamston Theatre's current production is A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show, written by David Alberts and directed by John Lepard, in performance November 21 - December 22, 2019. The production features Lansing's own Aral Gribble. Additional information is available on the Theatre's website at www.williamstontheatre.org or by calling (517) 655-7469.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You