Wharton Center to Celebrate the Sutton Foster Ovation Awards This Weekend

Some of the best of Michigan's high school musical theatre students are performing together on Sunday, May 12, at Wharton Center for the 8th Annual Sutton Foster Ovation Awards. This award show celebrates Michigan schools' dedication to the arts, as well as young artists' work and talent in stage and technical performance. Teachers are also honored for their commitment to and excellence in performing arts education. Tickets to see the Sutton Foster Ovation Award competition are available at the official source to purchase Wharton Center tickets online, whartoncenter.com; at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office; or by calling 1.800.WHARTON.

High school musical theatre performers from across the state have been nominated by theatre practitioner adjudicators to compete for the coveted Sutton Foster Ovation Award. These nominees will compete on the Cobb Great Hall stage for Michigan's Best Actor and Best Actress awards. The winners will fly to New York City this June in an all-expenses-paid trip to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (the Jimmy Awards), hosted this year by Ben Platt. In addition, each will receive free tuition to Wharton Center's summer Broadway performance workshop, Take It From The Top, and a $1,000 prize.

Wharton Center Executive Director Mike Brand says, "The Sutton Foster Ovation Awards are a huge stepping stone for students interested in theatre. Our 2017 winner for Best Actor, Antonio Cipriano, is now part of the Broadway-bound new musical, Jagged Little Pill; and we couldn't be prouder. We are excited to see what talents are part of this year's award show."

The evening will include a selection of Broadway tunes and dances performed by the students, culminating in the final awards ceremony.

For more information on the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, visit jimmyawards.com.





