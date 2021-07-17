Wharton Center Announces Mike Brand's Retirement

After 17 years as Executive Director of Wharton Center, Mike Brand has announced his plans to retire by June 2022.



"MSU's Wharton Center provides world-class performing arts opportunities for the campus community, Greater Lansing region, and beyond," said MSU Provost Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. "Mr. Brand has been at the center of those contributions for 17 years, ensuring the high quality and rich diversity of Wharton Center's programming while advancing the arts as a vital component of Michigan State University's mission and values."



Wharton Center has experienced significant growth under Mike Brand's leadership, expanding from an annual operating budget of $5 million in 2003 to $16 million in 2019. Brand's guidance has continued through the pandemic, with the 21-22 season signaling Wharton Center's return to the stage with a lineup of programming, including Leslie Odom, Jr., Itzhak Perlman, and the return of Hamilton.



"Throughout my time at Wharton Center, my goal has been to make it a place where the community comes together to experience the best of live performing arts. This season is a reflection of that work," said Brand.



Among Brand's many accomplishments was integrating the work of Wharton Center into MSU colleges and units. He recognized the vital role the arts play in the academic and student life experience on campus. Brand also fostered a partnership with the MSU Federal Credit Union, resulting in the creation of the Institute for Arts and Creativity, which provides accessible arts education programs to nearly 30,000 learners across the state of Michigan each season.



Brand's work with the Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, spans more than 40 years. He is a member of the League's Board of Governors, currently serving on his second three-year term, is a member of the National High School Musical Awards Advisory Board, and formerly served as the League's Audience Engagement Committee co-chair. In addition, he has been a Tony Award voter for 32 years.



"I'd like to thank all involved with Wharton Center over these past 17 years," said Brand. "The MSU administration, Wharton Center's donors and patrons, and the Center's staff for making all this possible. A special thanks to the members of the Wharton Center's Advisory Council and Inner Circle."



Before joining Wharton Center, Brand worked in the performing arts industry as a performer, teacher, and presenter. He was a Regional Vice President for Clear Channel Entertainment, where he initiated the rebirth of the Baltimore Center for Performing Arts and played a significant role in creating the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, Wisconsin. Brand also served as Executive Director of Jujamcyn Productions in Minneapolis and served as the first Vice President for Programming and Marketing at the Ordway Music Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota.



As a performer, Brand spent 16 seasons performing trumpet with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, as well as engagements with the Minnesota Orchestra and the Minnesota Opera Orchestra.