WRITING KEVIN TAYLOR Announced At Meadow Brook Theatre

"Writing Kevin Taylor" a new musical will debut at Meadow Brook Theatre.

Kevin Taylor is a successful New York novelist, working on his third book, but it's overdue, and he's stuck. He wonders if his talent has left him the way his wife did. After a meltdown broadcast on TV for all the world to see, he closes off, determined to remain alone for the rest of his life. But then a superfan shows up, wanting to be Kevin's intern. The teenager hatches a creative scheme to reunite Kevin with his wife. In turns hilarious and heartfelt, this story about finding unlikely friendships in unexpected places will inspire us all.

Writing Kevin Taylor, with book and lyrics by Josh Halloway and music and lyrics by Will Van Dyke, runs at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester from February 9 through March 6, 2022.

"Writing Kevin Taylor is a modern musical about how a friendship you didn't know you needed can change your life," says Travis W. Walter, MBT artistic director. "Sometimes we discover the most important people are ones we never saw coming...and sometimes started out not wanting."

Cast members are all making their MBT debuts. Edward Juvier plays Kevin, EJ Zimmerman is Julia and Jake Pedersen is Tyler.



Writing Kevin Taylor is directed by Travis W. Walter with music direction by Jeffrey Campos. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager with scenic design by Kristen Gribbin, costume design by Karen Kangas-Preston, lighting design by Scott Ross, and sound design by Mike Duncan.

In addition to music director, Jeffrey Campos is also the conductor and plays piano. The rest of the band includes Sig Hepler (guitar), Joan Hovda (cello), Andrew Toering (bass) and Brian Buckmaster (percussion).

Tickets range from $36 to $46 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.

Writing Kevin Taylor is made possible through the generous support of The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Kresge Foundation, The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

A special note: As Covid-19 is a constantly changing situation, MBT will be monitoring and adhering to the guidance given by the CDC, the State of Michigan, the Actor's Equity Association, and Oakland University. Check the Meadow Brook Theatre website at www.mbtheatre.com for the latest information on efforts to keep everyone safe.

Meadow Brook Theatre is a professional theatre located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.mbtheatre.com or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for 55 years.