Variety Of Sketch, Improv, And More Take The Stage A Go Comedy This Month

Go Comedy! is excited to announce that a variety of original written sketch comedy, improvised shows, and more including WDET's benefit event "What's So Funny About Detroit?" will appear at the award-winning improv theatre this month.

Tickets for all Go Comedy! shows are available online at www.gocomedy.net and in person at the Go Comedy! Box Office Wednesday - Sunday evenings beginning at 6:30pm. A complete Go Comedy! March schedule with pricing for each show follows this release.

Go Comedy! shows scheduled for March 2020 include:

ABC Family

One of the Detroit area's most popular improv troupes takes the stage for their fully improvised show.

An Evening With The Authors

*Fake Authors. Fake Books. Real Funny.

Comedians take the stage posing as accomplished authors reading from their most recent works.

The (Big Number)th Annual Kevin Awards!

The Kevins are the most prestigious awards known to the world of film.Come to Go Comedy! Improv Theater for the annual celebration of all things movies. Will Hootie sweep the awards for his powerhouse role in Being Hootie? Will the theater phantom once again spoil the beautiful festivities? Will longtime host Henri St. Germain be able to keep it together in the presence of his co-host Barb? Will the year's highly anticipated In Memoriam go off without a hitch? Find out at The (Big Number)th Annual Kevin Awards!



Written by Alex Berman & Marybeth Kolbicz, and Directed by Andy Reid, this original comedy appears at Go Comedy! March 4-6 and features Lauren Arnett, Alex Bergman, Daniel Jackson, Sonia Khaleel, Marybeth Kolbicz, Cari Sue Murphy, Allen Smock, and Austin Taurig.

Birth of a Ho' Ass Nation Part 2



Jake Russell returns with a sequel to his one-man show, Birth of a Ho' Ass Nation.

The Florence Welk Show

Perhaps you remember The Lawrence Welk Show - a cabaret of sorts that found its legs around 1955, was hosted by an accordion-playing German man, and whose targeted audience were those who would likely not appreciate anything contemporary. Well, THIS IS NOT THAT SHOW. Meet FLORENCE Welk - an entirely female-cast variety show featuring dancers, singers, comedy sketches, cheerleaders, and MODERN DAY MATERIAL... if, of course, we were currently living in the mid 90's.

What we're saying is, if the idea of a bunch of funny women performing to the sounds of Sophie B Hakwins, La Bouche, and Jock Jams entices you, if you've ever wondered about the alternatt, or if you just crave a little more "Spice" in your life, then THIS SHOW IS FOR YOU! We are totally buggin' out about this PHAT bomb show so bounce on over Home Skillet or forever talk to your own hand. Word!

I Ain't No Joke

A blend of improv and standup, brought to you by the team behind REPRESENT! Local stand up comedians perform, and a cast of improvisers performs based on the standup. I Ain't No Joke is followed by a free Open Mic on Monday, March 9.

Let's Just Say

A blend of improv and standup, brought to you by the team behind REPRESENT! Local stand up comedians perform, and a cast of improvisers performs based on the standup.

Decent Exposure



Imagine channel surfing at 4am, unable to sleep, and stumbling on the strangest tv shows and infomercials you've ever seen. Shows packed with historically inaccurate, yet magical accounts of texting, poor life choices, irresponsible mascotting, and Danger Perverts; all shot from a t-shirt cannon into your face by Wilford Brimley, for your viewing pleasure. This show will stick with just as long as the Mexican food keeping you up with indigestion in the first place. Written and performed by the GoU! Improv Academy sketch performance class directed by Chris Fortin.



Pandemonia



More improv than you can shake an invisible stick at! 12 comedians vie for laughs, love and points to see who can be the last one standing through a series of comedic scenes, songs, and even party games. Audience suggestions pave the way for a wild night of improv comedy.

Proving Grounds



Each night three different local comedy groups take the stage. Sometimes improv, sometimes sketch, sometimes who-knows?



Rock-O-Matic



Rock O Matic is an improvised rock opera. From three simple suggestions the cast creates a one of a kind rock opera, for one night only.

The Sunday Buffet



Go Comedy's newest Launch Groups join 3 of the finest improv troupes in the area performing scenic long-form improv comedy. Immediately followed by Fresh Sauce: our free, open improv jam!

Manic Sunday



Our newest Launch Group, The Bureau opens the evening, and Forever Fifteen closes out the night. They're joined by local troupes and more.

Torch Song

An two-person musical improv troupe featuring Jeremy St. Martin and David Moan.

True Colors: Between The Lines



True Colors: Between The Lines Go Comedy!'s LGBTQ focused improv show brings the Detroit area's best LGBTQ improvisers to the stage in partnership with Between The Lines, Detroit's longest serving source for news and opinions affecting the LGBTQ community. Each month, a writer from Between The Lines will discuss recent stories and articles from the paper which will become the source material for a hilarious improvised show. On March 11th the True Colors guest will be Between The Lines publisher, Jan Stevenson.

T.R.U.T.H

T.R.U.T.H. - True Revelations Uncovered Through Heroism is a monthly meeting moderated by critical thinkers Thomas Luge and Lil' Dickie Rickets. Heroic "Conspiracy Theorists" present their truths - the news the so-called media is too scared to report.

This is a serious event and NOT a showcase of absurd characters improvising presentations based on slide shows they've never seen before!

Hosted by Ryan Patrick Hooper, the WDET stand-up comedy series presents six of the funniest comedians from metro Detroit.

What's So Funny About Detroit

Presented by WDET

What's So Funny About Detroit? is a stand-up comedy showcase recorded LIVE! that brings some of the strongest, most diverse voices in metro-Detroit's comedy scene to the stage at Go Comedy! Improv Theater in Ferndale, Michigan. This showcase is created and hosted by CultureShift's Ryan Patrick Hooper. Tickets are $15. All proceeds benefit and support Detroit's NPR station 101.9 WDET-FM.

We Wear Pink

Featuring the best of Detroit's female improvisers coming together for empowerment, bonding, performance and enrichment of the female improv community.





The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown



A highly interactive improvised game show one part "Whose Line is it Anyway," and one part "Match Game PM". The audience can be as involved as they want to, but aren't picked on. The game show features a series of short improv games, challenges and more.

The Family Friendly All Star Showdown

A daytime version of our longest-running show that features improv games specially designed for kids and the whole family!

Name This Show

A FREE long-form improvised show featuring the cast of the Friday or Saturday night shows. Immediately after the 10:00 PM show on Friday & Saturday evenings.



Tickets are available now online for all performances at www.gocomedy.net or in person at the Go Comedy! box office.





