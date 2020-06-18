VIDEO: Michigan Theatres Release Video Message of Hope Narrated by Jeff Daniels

As auditoriums across the country remain dark during the COVID-19 pandemic, professional theatres in the Detroit and Ann Arbor area have jointly released a video message of hope. "The Ghost Light" narrated by Tony® Award nominated actor and Michigan native Jeff Daniels, features the solitary ghost lights that continue to shine on our area's stages while waiting for audiences to safely return.

A centuries-old tradition, a ghost light is a single lamp that illuminates the stage when the theatre is not in use. Legend has it that the light shines to protect the actors, patrons and theatre from bad luck and ghosts. In these times, ghost lights have taken on a new meaning. They are beaming a message of hope and inspiration to "Shine on Detroit!" as we as we persevere through these difficult days together.

The theatrical community project was initiated and led by Broadway In Detroit, Michigan's foremost presenter of nationally touring productions. The video was created and produced by SMZ Advertising, in Troy.

"Our area's professional theatres are all very different - from large to small, for-profit to non-profit, original productions to touring shows - but the element we all share right now is a light shining in the dark that represents our passion to return and our hope for the future. We wanted to share that with our fans and our community," said Broadway in Detroit Executive Director Alan Lichtenstein.

"The Ghost Light" video can be viewed on the websites and social media pages of participating theatres including www.broadwayindetroit.com.

