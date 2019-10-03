U-M President Launches New Arts Initiative

A comprehensive presidential arts initiative designed to "unleash imagination and creativity" at the University of Michigan was announced today by President Mark Schlissel.

A working group of arts leaders on campus will collaborate with all parts of the university in creating the initiative. According to Schlissel, a two-year startup phase will produce a roadmap through creative and inclusive engagement with the community, especially with students.

"Our strengths and opportunities are clear-U-M is a leader in arts research, creation, education and presentation," Schlissel said. "But there is also a deep desire to help this component of our excellence permeate further across all of U-M.

"As this initiative matures in the years ahead, we will have the opportunity to create new dimensions of U-M's excellence through the arts-ones that are perhaps unknown to us today." Underscoring the importance of the arts-including their power to foster creativity, create fuller and smarter humans, and advance humanity-Schlissel also emphasized the transdisciplinary collaborations and individuals who are creating valuable intersections between the arts and other parts of the university's academic portfolio.

He cited work ranging from U-M Stamps School of Art & Design associate professor Anne Mondro's creation of arts programs for community members living with dementia to several faculty collaborating to secure CDC and state support to present "Painless," a musical addressing the opioid crisis, at schools around Michigan.

First steps in shaping the initiative will include gathering ideas through broad community engagement and launching a series of pilot and demonstration projects.

"This will be a dynamic period of experimenting with new projects," Schlissel said. "How can we incorporate art and art making into the Michigan experiences of all our students? How can we bring the world's most compelling artists to campus for deep engagement and collaboration with us?

"How can the arts help to open new ways of understanding and solving problems in different disciplines? And yes, how can the arts bring us together around profound questions like 'what is love?'"

The working group for the new arts initiative includes leaders from across the university:

Tom Baird, U-M vice president for development

Liz Barry, U-M special counsel to the president

Anne Curzan, dean of the U-M College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Maryrose Flanigan, executive director of the Alliance for the Arts in Research Universities

David Gier, dean of the U-M School of Music, Theatre & Dance

Jonathan Massey, dean of the U-M Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning

Gunalan Nadarajan, dean of the U-M Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design

Christina Olsen, director of the U-M Museum of Art

Matthew VanBesien, president of the University Musical Society





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You