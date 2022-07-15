Tickets On Sale for BLUE'S CLUES AND YOU! Coming To The Fisher Theatre October 22-23

Round Room Live and Nickelodeon announced the first 50 plus cities for the U.S. tour of Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage, a brand-new theater production based on the hit preschool television series Blue's Clues & You!, with a special stop in Detroit on October 22-23, 2022.

Featuring all the beloved characters from the series, including Blue, her friends Magenta, Rainbow Puppy and many more, this new original musical adventure will have kids of all ages singing and dancing in the aisles.

Tickets are on sale now and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com, charge by phone (800) 982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Featuring an all-new story crafted by Blue's Clues co-creator Angela C. Santomero, and under the direction of industry veterans John Tartaglia (Annie, The Wizard of Oz, Tarzan and Shrek the Musical at The Muny) and Melanie Lockyer (Allegiance, Les Misérables at the Fresno Grand Opera, Smokey Joe's Café and Miss Saigon at Music Theatre Wichita), Blue's Clues and You! Live on Stage will delight kids and parents alike with an array of distinctive puppets and puppetry techniques, as well as intricate scenic design utilizing LED video screens to transport audiences through moments and worlds unique to Blue and her friends. Families will also enjoy a mash-up of fan-favorite music from the television series and a lineup of brand-new original songs that will have kids up and out of their seats moving to the beat.

"We are thrilled to bring Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage to families all across the country," says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. "Blue's Clues is a beloved show that has captivated children for generations. We are honored and excited to be bringing such iconic characters to the stage in a riveting, engaging production that the whole family will enjoy."

"Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage brings an exciting original story to life through unique elements, dynamic staging and original music compositions that will have the audience out of their seats dancing and singing along from beginning to end," said Pam Kaufman, President Consumer Products and Experiences, Paramount. "This brand-new production and the phenomenal creative team behind it truly deliver on our commitment to deliver the very best entertainment experience to kids and families."

Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage is an epic new musical adventure that will help fans discover the joy of singing, dancing, and creativity the Blue's Clues & You way--with hugs, friends and laughter, while using their smarts and their very own Handy Dandy Notebooks to help figure out Blue's Clues. The show centers on Blue, Josh and their friends who need help conjuring up a magical theater show. The audience will have to solve Blue's Clues to find out what Josh needs to make the show. With Broadway-style song and dance, this production pulls out all the stops. Kids of all ages will watch Josh and Blue skidoo to amazing places, make a rainbow with Magenta, create a music video with Rainbow Puppy, float in outer space, and so much more!

Nickelodeon's hit preschool TV series Blue's Clues & You! has a new generation of kids searching for clues with beloved puppy Blue and new live-action host Josh Dela Cruz.

The series features new CG-animation for Blue, Magenta and Rainbow Puppy, brand-new elements and refreshed iconic items from the original series including an updated Handy Dandy Notebook equipped with smartphone technology and the return of fan-favorite characters. Blue's Clues & You!, produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif., is currently in its third season, airing weekdays at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

Now that the show is being brought to theaters around the country in an original new musical adventure, we are thrilled that a dynamic stage performer has been cast to play the character of "Josh" to delight and entertain audiences across all the tour markets.

Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage is coming to the Fisher Theatre on October 22-23, 2022. Tickets start at $29 (includes facility and parking fees) and are available now. For purchase online visit BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. Fans can visit www.bluesclueslive.com now for tour dates and ticket information, follow Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage on social media for exclusive tour content.